Anna Hall shares highlights of eventful birthday celebration with boyfriend Darius Slayton and her mother

Anna Hall shared heartfelt moments with her boyfriend and NFL player, Darius Slayton, and her mother Ronette. The pentathlete celebrated her 24th birthday on Sunday, March 23.

Hall, who has been enjoying downtime since her Paris Olympic stint, broke the news of her relationship with Slayton in November 2024. Since then, the couple has made a couple of public appearances, even attending the 2025 Super Bowl.

On Sunday, as Anna Hall turned 24, she spent quality time with Darius, her mother, and other family members. In an Instagram story posted by the Olympian, she and Slayton were seen playing catch with the soccer ball as Ronette cheered on her daughter.

"working on my hands. don't talk ab the spiral tho. my mom hyping me up in everything I do lolll," she captioned.

In another story, the NFL player and Hall's mother teamed up for pickleball and displayed great action. The heptathlete wrote:

"unfortunately got my butt handed to me in pickle ball by darius and my mom"

The following story featured them matching steps as they celebrated their Wii sports win. Gushing over the camaraderie, Anna Hall wrote:

"They also won in wii sports. Sore winners. I cannot."

Anna Hall's mother and boyfriend Darius Slayton spent quality time; Instagram - @annaa.hall

Darius Slayton was one of the first people to wish Hall on social media on her birthday. He posted a picture of the couple on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Happy birthday big dawg"

Hall has had an impressive 2024 season, clinching fifth place in the heptathlete event at the Paris Olympics. She was also in the running for the Tokyo Olympics but a sudden foot injury midway through the Olympic trials forced her out.

Anna Hall is gearing up for the track season starting April 2025

Anna Hall at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Anna Hall returned to training in the hurdles in November last year and often updates about his gym days and other practice sessions on her social media. Having not competed since the Paris Olympics, Hall has a tight race schedule to follow in the coming days. She recently shared it on her Instagram handle, writing:

"Finding my joy again. See you guys on a track really soon. Early season schedule for those who want to follow: April 4-5: FL relays (Gainesville, FL), April 18-19: Tom Jones (Gainesville, FL), May 2-4: Grand Slam Track (Miami, FL), May 17: Atlanta City Games, May 31-June 1: Hypomeeting Gotzis for a heptathlon, after that: tbd."

She also noted that the races would be gearing her up for the World Championships in September.

"Lots of progress to chase between now and World Championships in September. Let's make some magic. #rebuilding #Histiming,” Hall added.

In a post from last year, Hall also announced that she would be back in the running for the next Games at home, LA 2028.

