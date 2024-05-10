Anna Hall shares her knee-recovery training sessions flaunting her Adidas SL shoes

American Heptathlete Anna Hall is on her road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery at the beginning of the 2024 season. She has recently shared her training regime, flaunting her Adidas Adizero SL Shoes. She is regularly sharing training updates with her followers as she marks her return to the track.

Hall had to withdraw from the World Indoor Championships this year because of her knee injury. She prioritized fast recovery, keeping in mind the upcoming Paris Olympics, and has been regularly sharing updates on her recovery and training regime.

Anna Hall, who had signed a professional contract with Adidas in August 2022, took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her working out while wearing the Adidas Adizero SL Shoes. She was seen doing multiple sprinting exercises that laid stress on her knees to make it stronger.

Tagging Adidas in her story, she wrote,

"One of today's PT circuits. Go knee go."

She further added,

"Getting my knee strong (&powerful) in all the positions I need it in. Don't be fooled susan always has me dripping sweat in PT."

Screenshot of Anna Hall's Instagram Story

Anna Hall opens up about missing the World Indoor Championships

Anna Hall opened her 2024 outdoor season at the Tom Jones Invitational 2024 on April 12-12, 2024. She sat with Cituis Mag to talk about opening her season after a hiatus due to her knee injury and expressed her disappointment on pulling out of the World Indoor Championships.

The heptathlete said,

"I was super bummed to miss World Indoors, like, I had that written on my mirror for so long and I was like ready to do it but I don't know it's just what happened and now Outdoors I'm looking to probably open up in two weeks here at Tom Jones which I'm super excited about,” she said ( 0:41-0:55).

Recently, she also revealed her outdoor season schedule in her Instagram stories. Having made appearances at the Tom Jones Invitational and LSU on April 27, Anna Hall will be next seen at the Adidas Atlanta City Games on May 18.

Following this, she will be seen at the ATL Atlanta Classic on May 31, then at the NYC Grand Prix on June 9, and then at the US Olympic Trials on June 21-30.