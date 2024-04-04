“We placed an emphasis on staying in the states” - Anna Hall share her outdoor season schedule

American heptathlete Anna Hall recently shared her schedule for the outdoor season on social media. The 23-year-old missed the World Indoor Athletics Championships in January due to her knee surgery. However, she will now appear in a series of events taking place across the nation.

2023 world championship silver medalist Anna Hall was expected to open her 2024 season in Glasgow. However, days before the big event, the athlete announced her knee surgery on social media. She shared that undertaking the surgery was inevitable before the upcoming Paris Olympics. Moreover, Hall added she was recovering from and would soon make her comeback.

After two months of rest, the athlete is back to training. In her Instagram story, she also shared a list of events that she will be competing in before the Olympic Trials in June. Hall also added that she is emphasizing competing at the events in the country and not anywhere else. She intends to stay “close to home to not interrupt training & pt.”

Take a look at her schedule

"A bit lower than last season's schedule," she wrote

"We placed an emphasis on staying in the states & close to home to not interrupt training & pt as much as possible."

Hall added,

"But happy to have quite a few meets to get back into “comp sharp” shape"

The athlete will first appear at Tom Jones Invitational in April, followed by competing at LSU in the same month. In the upcoming months, she will be seen at Adidas Atlanta City Games, ATL Atlanta Classic and then NYC Grand Prix. In June she will compete for her Olympic birth at the Trials, scheduled from June 21 to 30.

Anna Hall on missing out on World Indoor Championships and opening her 2024 season

Hall at Day 2 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Anna Hall recently appeared in an interview with Citius Mag to talk about her comeback at the Tom Jones Invitational 2024. She told that she felt “super bummed” about missing out on the world indoor championships. Hall said,

“I was super bummed to miss World indoors like I had that written on my mirror for so long and I was like ready to do it but um I don't know it's just what happened and now Outdoors I'm looking to probably open up in two weeks here at Tom Jones which I'm super excited about.”

She expressed her happiness about kickstarting her 2024 season so early,

“It'll be kind of just a rust buster knock the wheels off. I know coming back from my foot before you know the first meet back after surgery is never that fun but you just kind of have to do it and get back out there so I'm happy that I'll be able to do that early in the year and have a lot of time before trials.”

Anna Hall will be competing at the Tom Jones Invitational which is scheduled for April 13 to 14 at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.