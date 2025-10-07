Anna Hall shows off glimpse of herself in purple activewear during her visit to Adidas headquarters in Oregon

Heptathlon world champion Anna Hall shared glimpses of herself in her ADIDAS athlete wear. Hall has been associated with the multi-billion-dollar brand since 2022, the same year she turned pro after collegiate stints with Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs.

This comes just following Hall's successful campaign at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, where she won the heptathlon title after registering a staggering 6888 points to her name. Notably, this was the first heptathlete title for an American athlete since the legendary Jackie Joyner-Kersee won it more than 30 years ago in 1993.

Just a few weeks later, Hall shared pictures of herself in ADIDAS's athletic wear from a seemingly ADIDAS office in Portland, Oregon, in her stories. In the stories, Hall can be seen pictured in a purple top and lowers. In a following story, Hall shared a picture of the office with her picture draped over it.

Screenshot of Hall's Instagram story (Image via: @anna.hall on IG)

"loved getting to visit & chat with my adidas family today"

Second Instagram story of Hall (Image via: @anna.hall on IG)

Anna Hall received immense love and support from several top athletes, including her boyfriend and NFL player Darius Slayton, after her heroics in Tokyo.

Anna Hall reflects on her gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo

Anna Hall (Image via: Getty)

Anna Hall made her feelings known after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2025. This gold medal was Hall's first-ever world title in any major multinational event in her career.

Speaking in an interview after the victory, Hall expressed relief in finally winning the world title after clinching the silver medal in 2023. Additionally, she also highlighted the injuries last year that prevented her from performing to her full potential at the Olympics. She said (via Olympics.com):

"This gold means so much. Jackie (Joyner-Kersee) and I have talked about the Worlds, and I am so glad to finally get my gold. I struggled with injuries in 2024, and my body did not let me perform to my full potential in Paris (2024 Olympics). Moving forward, I will continue to put my head down and try to improve in every event."

Notably, Anna Hall also shared a post on her social media handles after winning the world title in Tokyo to console herself from last year's woes at the Paris Olympics, where she had to let go of podium hopes by a minimal margin.

