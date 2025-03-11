“Anyday can be a cheat day” - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets real about her eating habits as she prepares for upcoming World Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her eating habits in a recent interview, revealing her cheat day. The athlete is currently gearing up for her 2025 track season.

McLaughlin-Levrone had an exceptional 2024 season as she won two gold medals at the Paris Olympics. She won her first gold medal in the 400m hurdles, where she clocked an impressive world record of 50.37s, besting her archrivals, Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol. Following this, she clinched her second gold medal in the 4x400m relay, where she and her team recorded 3:15.27 to stand atop the podium.

She is currently in her off-season and is gearing up for the upcoming events in the 2025 track season, including the World Championships. Amid this, she recently appeared in 'The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast' with her husband, Andre Levrone, where she made her feelings known about eating habits and revealed how she manages eating junk and has cheat days.

Starting with her training routine, explaining how she works out on the track for 90 minutes and how she takes care of herself by taking an ice bath, sauna, and more to recover her body. Following this, she opened up about her food habits, saying:

"Food, I mean, high protein, healthy carbs, vegetable, lots of water. We do like the occasional sweets, but like the healthy sweets. Any day can really be a cheat day to be honest, it's just a matter of how much are we cheating? Sometimes I go extreme and I'm like, I'm not going to eat anything bad and he's (Andre Levrone) like don't do that cuz then you're going to start binging one day so we just do little doses," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. (27:09 onwards)

The hurdler is supposed to commence her 2025 track season by competing at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known about being a part of the Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the first athletes to be signed for the Grand Slam Track League in June 2024. Following this, in an interview with FloTrack, she opened up about becoming a part of the league, stating that she was very grateful to be the first athlete of the event and lauded the initiative by saying that it is a huge step for the visibility of the sport.

"It’s an amazing opportunity. I'm very grateful to be a part of it and be the first athlete. I feel like it's going to be a huge step forward for track and field. Just being able to grow the visibility as well as the compensation for athletes, as well as giving fans what they want. So (I'm) just looking forward to these opportunities," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said.

Recently, Michael Johnson also opened up about choosing McLaughlin-Levrone as the first athlete for his event. He took to his X handle and wrote:

“One reason Sydney was the first athlete I signed is because I identify with her. I was also criticized for not showing personality because I was all business on the track which is how I got the results. After the race is where you got to see my personality," said Johnson.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently also received a special gift from Johnson and the GST team.

