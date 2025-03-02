Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan and others react as Brianna Throssell retires from swimming

Several swimmers such as Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O'Callaghan reacted as Australian swimmer Brianna Throssell bid goodbye to the swimming circuit. Throssell is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Australia in the 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley events in Tokyo and Paris.

Ad

Just a few months after the event at the French capital, Throssell announced her retirement. Throssell took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt note as she concluded her swimming career.

She expressed her pride in her swimming career and the accomplishments she had across her career.

"Today, I’m announcing my retirement from competitive swimming. As I reflect on everything I’ve accomplished, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride in the journey I’ve taken," she wrote in her caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fellow Australian swimmer and teammate Titmus reacted to the post and shared a comment for Throssell under the post. She wrote:

"I am so proud of you beautiful, in and out of the pool. I am so blessed for your support and friendship and can't wait to see you do great things in the next chapter of your life! Love you lots."

Ad

Mollie O' Callaghan wrote:

"Congrats on an amazing career! So proud of everything you've achieved, both in and out of the water! Can't wait to see you what's next for you."

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Shayna Jack remarked:

"You are incredible! So proud of you and can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds. Forever and always my first roomie."

Ad

Screenshot of the comments on Brianna Throsssell's post (Image via: Throssell's Instagram)

Ariarne Titmus was Throssell's teammate at the 2020 and 2024 quadrennial games. Together, they won the 4x200m freestyle relay in Paris, which also featured O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Shayna Jack, and Jamie Perkins.

Ad

Ariarne Titmus revealed the place she keeps her laurels in the house

Arairne Titmus at the Sleeman Sports Complex during the Women;s 800m freestyle of the 2017 World Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus opened up about the place in her house where she keeps all her accolades and laurels. This came in November 2024 during a conversation at the Rush Hour.

Ad

In an interview, Titmus shared that she doesn't have a place on the wall or shrine in her house to keep her accolades. She further added that her medals and trophies are tucked away in her boxes. She said (via Triple M, 0:31 onwards):

"This is the thing, mom and dad wanted a massive shrine in the house when I was living there, I said absolutely no memorabilia anyway abywhere. All my medals and everything are like tucked away in boxes, that's crazy. I don't like to dwell."

Ad

Ariarne Titmus has accumulated a large medal tally across her career that includes eight Olympic and 13 World Championship medals. Additionally, she also has won laurels at the FINA Championships, Pan Pacific Championships, and Commonwealth Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback