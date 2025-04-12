Ariarne Titmus poses with former Paralympic gold medalist Dylan Alcott amid Nike's After Dark Tour in Sydney

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus took to social media to share an image of her alongside Dylan Alcott, a Paralympic athlete who has represented Australia in wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis. Aclott has won Paralympic Games medals in both events, and is regarded as one of the finest Paralympic athletes of this generation.

Titmus has won four gold medals across two Olympics, and made her global breakthrough in 2018 when she won two gold medals and a silver in freestyle events at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. She has gone on to achieve legendary status on the international stage, becoming only the second Australian woman to defend an Olympic title in swimming, alongside Dawn Fraser.

On her Instagram stories, Titmus could be seen posing with Alcott at Nike's After Dark Tour for 2025. The tour is meant to connect female runners across six major cities, including, Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Mumbai, Los Angeles, and Mexico City.

Still taken from Titmus's Instagram (Source: @ariarnetitmus_)

Dylan Alcott has also won 15 Grand Slam tournaments (nine singles, six doubles) and grabbed two Paralympic gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Ariarne Titmus revealed her favourite kind of music

Ariarne Titmus arrives in Paris - (Image via Getty)

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus shared the type of music she listens to. The Aussie swimmer is regarded as one of the best swimmers in the world, and last competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics before deciding to take a hiatus.

In an interview with fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar, Titmus revealed her go-to song choices:

“I always listen to Mum’s 80s rock playlist before I swim. I go through phases with music. I recently went through a full-on Savage Garden on repeat in the car, then Lewis Capaldi’s latest album [Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent], which is beautiful and so emotional that I had to stop listening to it because I was crying too much before my swimming. Shawn Mendes is a personal favourite, but nothing really beats Bon Jovi or INXS on full blast,” Titmus said to Harper's Bazaar

Titmus also revealed her favourite fashion choices, saying:

“I probably dress a little older than my age, but I love timeless and classic and when I invest in good pieces, I know I am going to wear them for years to come.”

Ariarne Titmus is currently aiming to return to training in July 2025.

