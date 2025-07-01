Ariarne Titmus reacts to coach Dean Boxall’s wild reaction to her historic performance at World Aquatics Championships

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently reacted to her coach Dean Boxall's passionate celebration during the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Boxall, 48, has been a renowned coach in the world of swimming in recent times and has also coached the likes of Elijah Winnington and Mollie O'Callaghan.

Boxall has frequently been in the limelight due to his passionate celebrations on the sidelines for the success of his athletes. One of the prime examples of Boxall's passion was visible during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he celebrated enthusiastically after Titmus won the 400m freestyle gold medal.

Boxall showcased a similar celebration during the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, where he can be seen almost pulling off the railings in excitement after Titmus broke the 400m freestyle again. The World Aquatics' Instagram handle recently shared glimpses with a subtle caption.

"The coach we all wish we had 🔥" the caption read.

Titmus shared the post on her stories and added a three-word message in appreciation of her coach. She wrote:

"That's my coach"

Titmus' story feat Dean Boxall (Image via: @ariarnetitmus_)

Notably, Ariarne Titmus was one of the Australian swimmers competing in Fukuoka, which saw her bag 4 medals, including 2 gold.

Ariarne Titmus reveals what she said to her coach Dean Boxall about taking the long hiatus from swimming

Ariarne Titmus (Image via: Getty)

Ariarne Titmus shed light on her conversation with coach Dean Boxall about taking a hiatus from the pool. Titmus has been out of the circuit since the Paris Olympics and has skipped several notable tournaments such as the 2024 Short Course Worlds.

In a recent podcast, the two-time Olympian shared that she had conveyed the message to Boxall that she would be out of gas after the Paris event and is thus eying a long break to build the hunger. She said (via Two Am I podcast, 2:17 onwards):

"I said to Dean after the 2023 Worlds when I broke the world record, I said, I'm going to be running off fumes by the end of next year in the leadup to Paris. I said, I just know for myself mentally more than anything, I just need to give myself a break and a long break. I need to give almost an unlimited timeline to allow the hunger and motivation to build back up."

During the conversation, Titmus also added that ever since she started her swimming career, she hasn't had much free time from swimming, and thus, she wanted to spend some time without the fear of going to training the next day.

