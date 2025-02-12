Ariarne Titmus and her coach Dean Boxall share hilarious session in video where swimmer reveals she has never beaten the 48-year-old at anything

Ariarne Titmus shared a light-hearted moment with her coach Dean Boxall, hilariously trying to articulate her feelings after clocking a lesser time than the latter in a run. Titmus has been enjoying her time beyond competitive swimming ahead of the 2025 season.

Titmus, the most formidable swimmer on the Australian team, soared to the 400m freestyle victory ahead of the Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh and her fiercest rival, Katie Ledecky. She was also part of the 200m and 800m freestyle lines-ups, winning silver in both. Titmus' second gold came in the 4x200m freestyle relay event.

Titmus has been on a break since her Paris Olympic feats, busying herself in brand campaigns. One of her highlights of 2024 was commentating for Channel Nine at the 2025 Australian Open. Shortly after, she shared the frame with her coach, Dean Boxall, hilariously acknowledging her defeat to the latter.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Olympic gold medalist shared a video, saying:

"We just planned to go for a half an hour run around the MCG and I got the 23 minutes and had to tap out and Dina ended up doing 37 minutes."

The 48-year-old coach proudly added:

"It wasn't hard, man. There was a hill and I just had to go up and I said this is it, this is me, this is right...I want you to tell everybody, be honest here, be honest with me for a change, and come on."

Though hesitant to accept her failure, Ariarne Titmus said:

"I've never beaten Dean at anything in my life"

Ariarne Titmus shares a heartfelt moment with Dean Boxall; Instagram - @ariarnetitmus_

Titmus has been training under Boxall since her teenage years and the trainer-trainee duo tasted a myriad of successes over the years.

Ariarne Titmus recently shared a message for Dean Boxall on his birthday

Titmus and Boxall at the Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022. - (Source: Getty)

Ariarne Titmus, who often shares off-pool fun moments with her head coach Dean Boxall on social media, took to her Instagram story on February 7 to wish the latter a birthday.

""Happy Birthday coach never change"

In the video, Boxall was seen doing yoga during a shoot.

Titmus and her training mate Mollie O'Callaghan went head-to-head in the 200m freestyle at Paris La Defense Arena in 2024. Finishing in the top two, the training partners achieved the wins for their coach, who was seen celebrating the moment in the stands.

In a poolside interview with Nine, Ariarne Titmus lauded her coach, saying:

"I think he should be so proud of his efforts. He is a brilliant coach. I believe he's the best in the world."

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Titmus earned two gold medals and her 400m freestyle came after edging out the most formidable swimmer Katie Ledecky.

