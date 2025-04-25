Ariarne Titmus shares glimpses of time in Spain with boyfriend Mack after Laureus Awards 

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus took to social media to share a few glimpses of her trip to Spain with her boyfriend Mack. The couple were in Madrid to attend the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, where Titmus was nominated for the Laureus Sports Comeback of the Year award. The award ultimately ended up going to Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade.

Titmus is recognized as one of the best swimmers in the world and most recently competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics where she grabbed four medals, including two gold medals in the Women's 400m Freestyle and Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay respectively. Since then, the swimmer has taken a hiatus and will return to compete in the near future.

In a post on Instagram, Titmus shared a few glimpses of her trip to Spain, which featured images of her alongside her boyfriend Mack. She captioned it:

"España ❤️"

Little is known about her boyfriend Mack, with the swimmer making her relationship public earlier this year when they attended the Australian Open together.

Ariarne Titmus shares reaction to attending the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025

2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus shared her reaction to attending the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025. The swimmer stunned at the event, wearing a red dress, and attended alongside her boyfriend Mack. She was nominated for the World Comeback of the Year award alongside Rebeca Andrade, Caeleb Dressel, Lara Gut-Behrami, Marc Márquez and Rishabh Pant.

In a post on Instagram, the Olympian revealed her excitement in attending the event, as she wrote:

"Laureus Awards 2025 ✨ Last night I was pinching myself that I belonged in a room full of some of our planets greatest athletes. The little seven year old Arnie never dreamt she’d one day be amongst such greatness. I feel so proud to be a nominee and last night will sit with me forever. A quick trip to Spain, but one well worth it!"

This is not Titmus' first nomination at the Laureus Awards, previously being nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year Award in 2022.

The Aussie was nominated for the Comeback of the Year award this year due to her impressive performances at the Paris Olympics in 2024, which were highlighted due to her suffering a major health challenge just before. In September 2023, she underwent surgery to remove two benign ovarian tumors.

Ariarne Titmus later bounced back impressively, winning four medals at the Olympics.

