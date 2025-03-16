Ariarne Titmus shares highlights of 'memorable' weekend with her boyfriend at the Australian Grand Prix

Ariarne Titmus shared a picture dump of a memorable weekend as she attended the Australian Grand Prix and finals of the Australian Football League in Melbourne. Titmus has been enjoying swimming downtime since her gold medal-winning feats at the 2024 Paris Games.

Ad

In Paris, Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 400m freestyle ahead of Canadian Summer McIntosh and the most decorated female swimmer, Katie Ledecky. She also added the 200m and 800m freestyle silver medals to her repertoire besides the 4x200m freestyle relay win. Basking in the glory of her victories, Titmus made a couple of off-pool appearances, including her stint as a broadcaster at the 2025 Australian Open.

Recently, she was in attendance at the practice sessions of the Australian Grand Prix that started on March 14 at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit. She was joined by her boyfriend, Mack, and the couple enjoyed loved-up selfies with the racing track in the background and while seated in the audience, as posted by Titmus on her Instagram handle.

Ad

Trending

The picture carousel was captioned as:

"A weekend for the memory bank"

Ad

Titmus received the Laureus World Comeback of the Year nomination for her Olympic triumphs just a year after surgery.

Ariarne Titmus weighed in on her post-Olympic break and the possibility of competing at the 2028 LA Olympics

Ariarne Titmus at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Ariarne Titmus has been one of the formidable names alongside Katie Ledecky in the swimming realm. She has shown her dominance in the 400m freestyle event, winning the feat in two consecutive Games editions. However, her plan after the 2024 Olympics was to take a long break from swimming.

Ad

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, she shared that her main focus would be the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, for which she would take the pool next in July 2025.

"I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport.... For me, there’s no point racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best. When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on," the 24-year-old said.

Ad

She added:

"I’m taking this next six months to still work because I need to keep myself busy, but actually enjoy life and enjoy the reason why I took the break."

Ariarne Titmus represented the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League in 2019 and 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback