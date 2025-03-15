Ariarne Titmus and boyfriend Mack don white outfits as they grace the second day of Australian GP 2025

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently shared glimpses of her time with her boyfriend, Mack, during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix taking place at the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit. The practice sessions of the race have already started on March 14 with the race scheduled to be held on Sunday (March 16).

Several top F1 stars, such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Australia's own Oscar Piastri, will be gracing the competition. Titmus and her boyfriend had visited the circuit on the first day of the event, and were also present on Saturday (second day) where the qualifying races were taking place.

Titmus posted a few clicks on her Instagram stories that also featured her boyfriend, Mack. In the pictures, the couple can be seen in an all-white dress code, with Titmus wearing a white top and jacket and her boyfriend donning a white shirt, complemented with black sunglasses.

"Thank you @peroni_au @ausgp" she remarked further on her story.

Titmus's Instagram story featuring her boyfriend Mack (Image via: Titmus's Instagram)

Screenshot of Titmus's Instagram story feat her boyfriend (Image via: Titmus' Instagram)

"Day 2 fit check @ausgp" she captioned as she shared a solo picture of herself from the second day of the event.

Screenshot of Titmus's Instagarm story featuring her Australia GP's second-day outfit (Image via: Titmus's Instagram)

Ariarne Titmus has been spending some time with her boyfriend, Mack, amid her swimming break. They were also spotted at the 2025 Australian Open, where Titmus worked as a broadcaster.

Ariarne Titmus opens up about the importance of self-care amid her off-time from swimming

Titmus on the first day of 2024 Australian trials for the Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus emphasized the importance of self-care amid her off-time from the pool. In an interview, Titmus said that a self-care routine is very important for both athletes and individuals partaking in any other streams.

The 24-year-old also added that her life was quite different during this break, and it was important for her to build a self-care routine. She said (via Harper's Bazaar Australia):

"I think that looking after yourself first is the most important, whatever you’re trying to do. Whether it’s chasing dreams in the pool or whether your career path is not as an athlete, it’s important to have that at the forefront of your mind."

"I haven’t swum since Paris and my lifestyle has been totally different. I wouldn’t say my life is normal by any means, but while I’m on a break from swimming it’s been really important for me to give myself that routine in my life for that sanity" she added further.

During the conversation, Ariarne Titmus also mentioned that she learned this ethos of self-care after her 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign.

