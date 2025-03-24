Ariarne Titmus shares March highlights ft. Australian Grand Prix launch ball party & moments with boyfriend Mack

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently shared glimpses from her March amid her break time from the pool. In the professional circuit, Titmus last swam at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Notably, for her performances in the quadrennial event (two gold and two silver), Titmus has received several awards such as the Tasmanian Athlete of the Year (which she won), and has also been nominated for the Laureus Comeback of the Year award.

Amid this, Titmus shared a collage on her Instagram stories that featured some of her memorable memories from this month when she also attended the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. The collage had pictures of her time with her boyfriend, Mack, and her other close counterparts, and also her time at the Australian GP Launch Bell Party where she wore a silver dress.

Screenshot of Titmus' Instagram story feat her March dump (Image via: Titmus's Instagram handle)

Ariarne Titmus has revealed her plans to not participate in the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming Championships scheduled to take place in Singapore between July 11 and August 3. She had bagged four medals in the event last time around in 2023, including two gold in 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle.

Ariarne Titmus on her experience of training under the sun

Titmus during the Women's 800m LC freestyle finals during the day one of 2023 Australian Swimming Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus recounted her experiences of training under the sun as a swimmer. In a conversation, Titmus remarked that in some of the training sessions, the sun exposure is very high and the risk of getting exposed to the UV Rays is also severe.

She further said, that due to these risk factors, her coach gave her and the other swimmers some time to make sure that they had sunscreen on. Titmus said (via Harper's Bazaar Australia):

"As an athlete training eight to ten hours outdoors, that sun exposure is extreme and at times, the UV can be at high, extremely high levels. You’re exposing yourself to a lot of sun. So before getting in the water, especially for afternoon sessions in summer, our coach would give us five minutes to lather each other up and make sure we all had sunscreen on. Over time I’ve had little freckles pop up on my arms, and I know it’s later in life that you notice sun exposure."

During the interview, Ariarne Titmus also said that indulging in skincare activities is something she has been enjoying of late in her career owing to which some of the routines have also changed.

