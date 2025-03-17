Ariarne Titmus reacts to retired Paralympian Ellie Cole's comment on her workout reviving post-Tokyo Olympics quarantine memories

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus shared her reaction as former Paralympic swimmer Ellie Cole remarked on the glimpses of her exercise sessions. Cole is a four-time Paralympian for Australia and has bagged six gold, five silver, and six bronze medals.

This comes just a couple of days after Titmus spent some time watching Formula 1 races at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix which she graced with her boyfriend, Mack.

Titmus shared a post on her Instagram handle where she can be seen doing some exercise sessions on the mat. In the post, the Australian swimmer can be seen in a blue top and blue lower.

Cole reacted to the post and compared this exercise session with the sessions she had in her hotel room during the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. She wrote:

"This is giving me peak post Tokyo 2020 hotel quarantine trauma."

Titmus reacted to Cole's comments and replied with a couple of smiley emojis.

Screenshot of the conversation between Titmus and Cole -Source: via: @ariarnetitmus_ on Instagram

Ariarne Titmus recently recorded an impressive feat as she earned a nomination to the 2025 Laureus World Comeback of the Year award for her Paris Olympics heroics last year amidst her tumor surgery.

Ariarne Titmus sheds light on spending time amidst her prolonged break from swimming

Ariarne Titmus after winning the Women's 400m freestyle finals on day one of the 2023 Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently shared how she intended to spend her time during her prolonged break from swimming. In an interview, Titmus remarked that she wants to have fun during this break but also said that apart from the fun she wants to work hard and occupy herself in some activities.

Additionally, she mentioned that she wants to stay a bit away from the sport's intensity and adrenaline rush and spend some time with her family members and friends. She said (via The Sydney Morning Herald):

"I have been absolutely everywhere and had a lot of fun but working pretty hard. I’m taking this next six months to still work because I need to keep myself busy, but actually enjoy life and enjoy the reason why I took the break. [I will] have time with my family and friends and for myself, away from the intensity of my sport, and actually use that time to relax and unwind."

Speaking about her broadcaster job during the 2025 Australian Open, Ariane Titmus mentioned that the best part of the gig was that she got to "enjoy everything on the ground". She also expressed her love for tennis and Rafael Nadal, her favorite tennis player.

