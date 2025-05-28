Ariarne Titmus shares special highlights from her busy schedule featuring her family and witnessing first full rainbow

Ariarne Titmus shared some highlights of her eventful days in the past few months. Titmus has been enjoying her time off the swimming pool, attending events, and spending time with family and friends.
Ariarne Titmus, the Australian swimmer who won four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is one of the most formidable rivals of the most-decorated female swimmer, Katie Ledecky. Titmus is a force to be reckoned with in the 400m freestyle and even holds a world record in the event. She has been out of swimming action since her Paris campaign, but has made a couple of sporting appearances.
Titmus was part of Channel Nine's 2025 Australian Open coverage. She engaged in interactive sessions with players and audience, and even officiated her relationship with Mark, as they watched the Grand Slam semi-finals together.
In a recent Instagram post, the swimmer shared a photo dump of the memorable moments she shared with her close ones in the past few months. The 24-year-old shared frames with her grandparents, her mother at the Hawks game, her friends wearing matching bracelets, her boyfriend at the Blue Bombers NHL game, and family dinners. She also witnessed her first full rainbow and a beautiful Melbourne sunset.
Here are the pictures with a description in each.
Her post caption read:
"A few moments in between a very busy couple of months"
Ariarne Titmus was nominated for the World Comeback of the Year award by the 2025 Laureus Sports in honor of her Paris Olympic success following an ovary surgery.
Ariarne Titmus shared how she felt motivated to return to the pool and be on the Paris Olympic run
Ariarne Titmus underwent an ovary surgery in 2023 to remove benign tumors, sitting out of the competitions for a while. She recovered from her health scare and participated in the 2024 Games, even clinching four medals.
In an interview with Laureus Sports in 2025, Titmus shared that the setback put things into perspective for her. She also expressed pride in taking lessons from the low times and persevering.
"I think that as an athlete, more than any career, I suppose we're in such a bubble and it's almost like the outside world doesn't really exist. And it was probably the first time in my life where my bubble was burst. And I realised that there's so much more to this big great world."
She added:
"But, at the same time, it also made me realise how lucky I am, to be in a position to be fighting for Olympic Gold medals and it really put a lot of things into perspective for me. So I'm really proud of the way that I was able to, firstly, recover and have the performances that I have had, but I think the personal growth I've taken away from those challenges has been really important."
Titmus represented Cali Condors in the International Swimming League in 2020 and 2021. She bagged two golds, a silver, and a bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.