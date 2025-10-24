Ariarne Titmus turns emotional as she reunites with coach for special gig after retirement from swimming

Former Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus shared a poignant moment with her coach, Dean Boxall. The Australian swimmer recently announced her retirement from competitive swimming.Titmus shared a photo of herself with coach Boxall on her Instagram profile for a special occasion. Titmus announced that she would be collaborating with Westpac on an important project.Titmus shared the update on her Instagram story as she wrote in the caption,&quot;First speaking gig duo since retirement was an emotional one @westpac&quot; Screengrab of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram story [Image Source : Ariarne Titmus' Instagram] Ariarne Titmus previously wrote a long, emotional post on her Instagram account, where she finally bid farewell to her nearly decade-long international swimming career. She wrote in the post,&quot;Dear seven year old Ariarne, Today you retire from competitive swimming. 18 years you spent in the pool competing. 10 of those representing your country. You went to two Olympic Games and even better, you won!! The dreams you had.. they all came true. The friends you’ve made.. they’re for life. You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAriarne Titmus had last participated in the 2024 Summer Olympics. The 25-year-old Australian swimmer had won 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals in her final appearance at the quadrennial event held in Paris.Ariarne Titmus makes feelings known after ending whereabout submissions for drug tests after retirement Ariarne Titmus talks about ending whereabout submissions for drug tests after retirement [Image Source: Getty]Ariarne Titmus previously shared her thoughts about ending the whereabouts submissions for drug tests after her retirement. The Australian swimmer shared an anecdote from the past on her Instagram story as she remarked,&quot;I had my first drug test at 12 and missed a birthday party because I couldn't go to the loo. I got put on whereabouts when I was 15. This news feels unreal.&quot;In the Instagram post posted about her retirement, the Australian swimmer also talked about being proud of her achievements as she added, &quot;You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud. You’ve just turned 25 and the time feels right to step away from swimming. The pursuit was unrelenting and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. You walk away knowing every stone was turned, no regrets. You’re fulfilled, content and happy.&quot;Ariarne Titmus has won 9 World Championship medals to date. The 25-year-old Australian swimmer also has 8 Olympic medals [including 4 Olympic gold medals] to her credit.