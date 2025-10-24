  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Ariarne Titmus
  • Ariarne Titmus turns emotional as she reunites with coach for special gig after retirement from swimming

Ariarne Titmus turns emotional as she reunites with coach for special gig after retirement from swimming

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 24, 2025 01:46 GMT
2025 Brownlow Medal - Source: Getty
Ariarne Titmus turns emotional on reunion with coach after retirement

Former Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus shared a poignant moment with her coach, Dean Boxall. The Australian swimmer recently announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

Ad

Titmus shared a photo of herself with coach Boxall on her Instagram profile for a special occasion. Titmus announced that she would be collaborating with Westpac on an important project.

Titmus shared the update on her Instagram story as she wrote in the caption,

"First speaking gig duo since retirement was an emotional one @westpac"
Screengrab of Ariarne Titmus&#039; Instagram story [Image Source : Ariarne Titmus&#039; Instagram]
Screengrab of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram story [Image Source : Ariarne Titmus' Instagram]

Ariarne Titmus previously wrote a long, emotional post on her Instagram account, where she finally bid farewell to her nearly decade-long international swimming career. She wrote in the post,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Dear seven year old Ariarne, Today you retire from competitive swimming. 18 years you spent in the pool competing. 10 of those representing your country. You went to two Olympic Games and even better, you won!! The dreams you had.. they all came true. The friends you’ve made.. they’re for life. You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud."
Ad
Ad

Ariarne Titmus had last participated in the 2024 Summer Olympics. The 25-year-old Australian swimmer had won 2 gold medals and 2 silver medals in her final appearance at the quadrennial event held in Paris.

Ariarne Titmus makes feelings known after ending whereabout submissions for drug tests after retirement

Ariarne Titmus talks about ending whereabout submissions for drug tests after retirement [Image Source: Getty]
Ariarne Titmus talks about ending whereabout submissions for drug tests after retirement [Image Source: Getty]

Ariarne Titmus previously shared her thoughts about ending the whereabouts submissions for drug tests after her retirement. The Australian swimmer shared an anecdote from the past on her Instagram story as she remarked,

Ad
"I had my first drug test at 12 and missed a birthday party because I couldn't go to the loo. I got put on whereabouts when I was 15. This news feels unreal."

In the Instagram post posted about her retirement, the Australian swimmer also talked about being proud of her achievements as she added,

"You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud. You’ve just turned 25 and the time feels right to step away from swimming. The pursuit was unrelenting and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. You walk away knowing every stone was turned, no regrets. You’re fulfilled, content and happy."

Ariarne Titmus has won 9 World Championship medals to date. The 25-year-old Australian swimmer also has 8 Olympic medals [including 4 Olympic gold medals] to her credit.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications