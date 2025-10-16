"Every stone was turned, no regrets"- Ariarne Titmus pens emotional message while announcing retirement from swimming

Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus penned an emotional message as she announced her retirement from competitive swimming. The Australian swimmer reflected on her journey that spanned over 18 years and expressed her gratitude for being able to represent her country on the biggest stage of the sport.

Ad

Ariane Titmus expressed how she spent over 10 years competing in international competitions and made appearances in two Olympic Games while winning medals against some of the best athletes in the world.

The Australian athlete shared that her dreams had come true and expressed her pride over her achievements in the pool. Ariarne Titmus thanked her friends and family for their incredible support throughout her career and opened up about the massive impact that her coaches had on her.

Ad

Trending

"Dear seven year old Ariarne, Today you retire from competitive swimming. 18 years you spent in the pool competing. 10 of those representing your country. You went to two Olympic Games and even better, you won!! The dreams you had.. they all came true. The friends you’ve made.. they’re for life. You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud," she wrote.

Ad

Ariarne Titmus expressed her excitement to explore new avenues and shared that she was relentless in her effort while trying to be the best in her swimming career. The Olympic gold medalist shared that she was content with her career and will be bidding goodbye with no regrets.

"You’ve just turned 25 and the time feels right to step away from swimming. The pursuit was unrelenting and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. You walk away knowing every stone was turned, no regrets. You’re fulfilled, content and happy.What’s ahead for you is exciting. New goals, more time with the people you love most and the chance to wholeheartedly put yourself, not your sport first," she added.

Ad

Ariarne Titmus thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

Ariarne Titmus makes her feelings known after Paris Olympics gold medal victory

Ariarne Titmus celebrates at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus expressed her thoughts after her gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics in a detailed Instagram post. She expressed elation at being able to successfully defend her title against some of the best athletes in the world.

Ad

Titmus expressed her pride in being able to win the gold medal for her country and thanked the crowd for their incredible support. She shared how the moment would be etched in her memories forever.

"In life, we’re blessed with rare moments that spark a feeling like no other, an indescribable feeling. Tonight was one of those ❤️ Defending an Olympic title is no easy feat. I feel proud of what I achieved tonight for our great country 💚💛Side note! The crowd tonight was electric!!!!! Memories to last a lifetime ✨✨" she wrote.

The Australian swimmer hopes to inspire the upcoming generation of swimmers with her pursuits on and off the pool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More