Arnold Classic Men's Open Bodybuilding 2024 Results: Hadi Choopan dethrones 2023 Arnold Classic champion Samson Duada

The 2024 Arnold Classic’s Men’s Open title was clinched by Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan on Saturday, March 2. In an interesting battle between a bunch of shredded bodybuilders, the ‘Persian Wolf’ managed to dethrone 2023 Arnold Classic winner Samson Dauda, with Rafael Brandao finishing third.

The Arnold Classic or The Arnold Sports Festival is one of the most reputed bodybuilding championships after Mr. Olympia. It not only focuses on bodybuilding but also highlights related sports like strongman, powerlifting, armlifting, and weightlifting.

Named after seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger the 2024 Arnold Classic was scheduled from February 29 to March 2 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Hadi Choopan, the new Arnold Classic Men’s Open winner, raised eyebrows with his smoldering muscle mass and exceptional conditioning. It was a close call between him and Samson Duada, who had built an equally breath-taking physique. However, ultimately the 36-year-old Choopan walked away with the title and the $300,000 cash prize.

Take a look at the overall results of the Arnold Classic 2024’s Men's Open division:

Winner — Hadi Choopan Second Place — Samson Dauda Third Place — Rafael Brandao Fourth Place — Jonathan Delarosa Fifth Place — James Hollingshead Sixth Place — Akim Williams

Hadi Choopan was crowned Mr. Olympic 2022

Hadi Choopan stunned the world by winning the Mr. Olympia 2022 title last year. The 36-year-old had been making several attempts to grab the title for a long time. He achieved third place in 2019, fourth in 2022, and again third in 2021.

Competing against a strong lineup of contenders such as 2020 and 2021 Mr. Olympia Big Ramy, Nick Walker, Hunter Labrada, and many others, Choopan proved his bodybuilding mettle.

He expressed his happiness in an Instagram post by sharing a picture with the medal and captioned it:

"After 23 years of pain, suffering, sorrow, slander, poverty, hard work, effort, cost, bad words, high walls full of trouble, life thieves, bad people, treacherous friends, but!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! With the help and grace of God, the prayers of my family, friends, good fans, and sacrificing the best time of my life, I reached my dreams today and I salute life. Hello life, hello world, hello peace 🙏

Interestingly, Hadi Choopan and his competitor Derek Lunsford were trained together by the legendary coach Hany Rambod.

In an interview with The Truth podcast, the coach shared that training the two bodybuilders together for Mr. Olympia was similar to coaching four-time Mr. Olympia title winner Jay Cutler and seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath together from 2009-2011.