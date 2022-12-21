"I reached my dreams" - Hadi Choopan on winning the 2022 Mr. Olympia

Hadi Choopan, the champion of the 2022 Mr. Olympia open division. Considered to be one of the toughest in recent times, the lineup for this year's competition was stacked with several star bodybuilders.

Despite all this, Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan clinched the Mr. Olympia title and dethroned the reigning champion Big Ramy. After his victory, Hadi posted a photo on Instagram. In the photo, he looks at the Mr. Olympia trophy with extreme happiness. The photo has the following caption:

"After 23 years of pain, suffering, sorrow, slander, poverty, hard work, effort, cost, bad words, high walls full of trouble, life thieves, bad people, treacherous friends, but!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! With the help and grace of God, the prayers of my family, friends, good fans and sacrificing the best time of my life, I reached my dreams today and I salute life. Hello life, hello world, hello peace 🙏"

His coach Hany Rambod commented on Hadi's Instagram post with some words of appreciation for the champion. Rambod wrote:

"The entire world is proud of you Dadash! You have proven anything is possible when you work hard and never ever give up! Congratulations and Enjoy this amazing win! 🔥👑🔥"

In response to his coach's comments, Hadi said, "Thank you so much king coach."

Hadi Choopan isn't going to be resting after winning his first Mr. Olympia trophy, and he will be eager to add more Mr. Olympia prizes to his trophy cabinet. Perhaps he would have already started working towards his next competition.

Bodybuilding community reacts to Hadi Choopan's Instagram post

Several others from the bodybuilding and fitness community joined together in the comments section to convey their wishes to Hadi.

Seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Phil Heath wrote:

"Congratulations!!!"

In response to Phil's comments, Choopan wrote:

"@philheath king 🤴"

Former bodybuilder and 13-time Mr. Olympia finalist Shawn Ray wrote:

"@hadi_choopan The Champion 👌🏾👍🏽😎"

Hadi replied to Shawn's comment with a thank you.

The runner-up of the 2016 Mr. Olympia Classic Men's Physique and the 2016 New York Pro champion Arash Rahbar posted a couple of comments, but most of them were emojis. He wrote:

"C H A M P

👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽

🥇🙌🏽🥇🙌🏽🥇🙌🏽🥇

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner Lee Haney wrote:

"Congratulations Hadi. Well deserved. A worthy Champion 🙏🏽👍🏽"

Yarishna Ayala commented:

"👏👏👏👏👏"

Jeremy Potvin commented:

"Earned it! Congrats champ! 👏"

The comments section was flooded with wishes for the Iranian bodybuilder.

What are the other victories of Hadi Choopan apart from Mr. Olympia?

According to Fitness Volt, Hadi Choopan won 15 Provincial Gold Medals in the Fars and Tehran provinces between 2003 and 2011.

In 2010 and 2011, Hadi Choopan won the Saari National Tournament and Mashhad National Tournament. Choopan won gold medals at the WBPF Asia Championships and the WBPF World Bodybuilding Championships.

He once again emerged victorious at the 2014 WBPF World Bodybuilding Championships. Hadi won his third consecutive gold medal at the 2015 WBPF World Bodybuilding Championships. The Iranian bodybuilder claimed the gold medal in the 2017 Mr. Olympia Amateur.

Hadi Choopan won two titles in 2018, he finished first in the IFBB Portugal Pro and the Asia Grand Prix. He clinched the gold medal at the 2019 IFBB Vancouver Pro before winning the 2022 Mr. Olympia title.

