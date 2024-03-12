Legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared a preview of the upcoming Arnold Sports Festival UK. The 76-year-old expressed his excitement to be at the championship, scheduled from March 15 to 17 in Birmingham, UK.

The city of Birmingham is all set to witness the world's greatest bodybuilding show at the National Exhibition Centre. It will feature some of the greatest bodybuilders competing against each other in the quest to emerge as the greatest ever. Besides bodybuilding, the fitness expo is also organizing Arnold Strongman, powerlifting, arm lifting, and a lot more.

Nevertheless, it will have the seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger indulging in a Q&A session on the stage.

Excited for his visit to the championship, the bodybuilder-turned-actor recently shared a video on social media of him working out before flying off to Birmingham. The Austrian Oak captioned his Instagram video:

"I’ll see all of you at the @arnoldexpouk this weekend. 💪"

Moreover, Schwarzenegger had a message for his fans in the video. He said:

“I’m getting my last-minute pump in here before I come over to Birmingham for the Arnold Classic. It’s gonna be spectacular and I will be there the whole weekend and I will see all of you there."

He continued:

"I can’t wait to see the most muscular man in the world battling it out, the world’s strongest man competition and all kinds of other things, the Expo, the basic equipment you will see there, clothing and everything, food and whatever. I mean it’s gonna be great. See you there.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger congratulated the winners of the Arnold Sports Festival

From March 29 to 30, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sports Festival organized its once-in-a-year championship in USA at Columbus, Ohio. Moreover, the 2024 edition of the event turned out to be the “biggest and best ever” in the last 30 years. It conducted a variety of categories like bodybuilding, strongman, weightlifting, and powerlifting for both men and women.

After the conclusion of the mega championship, Schwarzenegger expressed his happiness at successfully executing the competition. He wrote on his Instagram handle:

"The biggest and best @arnoldsports Festival… EVER. Thank you to the fans, thank you to the athletes, thank you to the sponsors. Thank you, thank you, thank you. We’ll be back next year - bigger and better."

In another Instagram post, he congratulated winners from every category of the championship. Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote:

"What a weekend. Congratulations to our champions."

He continued:

"Men’s Open: Hadi Choopan, Arnold Strongman Classic: Mitchell Hooper, Classic Physique: Wesley Vissers, Arnold Strongwoman Classic: Angelica Jardine, Bikini International: Lauralie Chapados, World’s Strongest Firefighter: Marcus Waugh", he added as he named the winners of the respective events.

"Wellness International: Francielle Mattos, Men’s Physique: Diogo Montenegro, Fitness International: Ariel Khadr, Men’s Wheelchair Bodybuilding: Rajesh John."