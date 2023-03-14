"If you want to gain..." - Arnold Schwarzenegger shares some secret 'facts' in his daily newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a legendary bodybuilder who still inspires millions of people across the globe. For quite some time now, he has been sending daily newsletters to people for the betterment of their health and lifestyles.

In his most recent edition of The Pump Daily, he shared some secrets related to muscle gain. He wrote:

"It’s worth remembering that building strength (in particular, your grip strength) is linked to improved longevity. If you want to gain as much muscle size as possible, you might need more reps and sets."

The Austrian Oak added up:

"But if strength and general health are your priority, performing 6 sets per week (assuming you are maintaining high intensity and consistently doing your workouts) can get the job done."

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to fight obesity

In the latest edition of The Pump Daily, Arnold shared a mind-boggling fact about obesity:

"According to the World Obesity Federation, the cost of obesity could run as high as $4.32 trillion per year by 2035."

He added up in writing:

"Sadly, obesity rates in every country have been rising since 1975. As it stands today, the cost of obesity is already 2.4% of the entire global GDP, a number that is crazy to think about."

Arnold Schwarzenegger also pointed out the reasons why people do not manage to maintain their weight and stay consistent:

"Many people struggle to manage their weight or stay consistent because so most diets are designed to be unsustainable or cause burnout."

He, later on, shared another interesting fact about building strength:

"Recent research suggests if you want to build maximum strength, as little as 3 to 6 sets per body part is all you need."

Arnold Schwarzenegger also talked about the 'resiliency of the human body.' He pointed out that people are losing interest after missing a workout:

"One of the biggest mistakes people make is underestimating the resiliency of the human body. It doesn't matter if it's worrying about a big meal at your favorite restaurant or the impact of a few missed workouts."

However, Schwarzenegger also shared how to combat these issues in his trademark motivational style:

"One meal is one meal, and one missed workout is just a missed workout. When you skip a beat, get back to your routine and act like it was nothing -- because it was."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the importance of consistency and emphasized that it is not important to be perfect. He added that even a 10-minute walk can have an amazing impact on your health.

He concluded by writing:

"Consistency is key to success, but that doesn't mean you need to be perfect. You need to show up much more than you don't. And remember, when you can't make it to the gym, a few 10-minute walks can still have a tremendous impact on your health."

He added:

"If you commit to any type of movement and don't stress out when you miss a few days, then nothing can stop you from becoming healthier and reaching your potential."

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a great advocate for health and fitness for decades. He has been a role model to many and continues to influence millions of people.

Poll : 0 votes