Former American swimmer Riley Gaines shared her strong thoughts on Chicago Sky forward Angel Resse's recent exchange of words with the referee during a match against the New York Liberty that led to the latter's disqualification from the game.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when Reese was ejected from the game, and it ended with 88-75 Sky's defeat against Liberty. It was when the game reached its final moments and Reese had already received a foul.

When 2:31 minutes were remaining, Reese was given another foul that led to her first WNBA ejection. Following that, the referee said the athlete was "disrespectfully addressing" an official.

The incident was met with mixed reactions from the sports world. Some backed Angel Reese, while others criticized the athlete for her actions. Joining the list of critics was Riley Gaines, who took it to X (formerly Twitter) and reposted Fox News' coverage of the incident and wrote:

"Angel Reese has the potential to be a great role model for young girls...but she's shown herself to be arrogant, unprofessional, & jealous."

This was not the first time Riley Gaines called out Reese publicly for not embodying the ideal sportsmanship spirit. Gaines previously reacted to a post by Reese, which was allegedly targeted at Caitlin Clark.

Riley Gaines' take on Angel Reese's post for Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

Riley Gaines is known for following various sports up close and expressing her unfiltered opinions on many topics. In a similar vein, Gaines expressed her disappointment in Angel Reese recently after the latter took a dig at Caitlin Clark and her team, Indiana Fever, through a tweet.

It happened when Reese's team defeated the New York Liberty. Post the game, Reese made a tweet mocking Clark and Fever for becoming the first WNBA team to charter a flight. She tweeted:

"And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area, not just cause of one player on our charter flight #SKYTOWN."

The above tweet did not sit well with Reese, and it caught the attention of Riley Gaines, who replied:

"Incredibly disheartening to see Angel Reese attack Caitlin Clark like this. Just entirely baseless and distasteful. The tweet screams jealousy and insecurity."

