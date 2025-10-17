"Aso ebi gyals"- Gabby Thomas poses in special Naija outfit while attending a wedding amid off-season

Olympic champion sprinter Gabby Thomas recently posed in impressive Naija outfits. Thomas attended the wedding of Bolanle Hambolu and Korede Omole with some of her teammates from the Harvard University track and field team.
Thomas uploaded some glimpses of her 'aso ebi' outfits for the wedding on her Instagram story. The Olympic champion sprinter also posed for the camera with her teammates, including Micah Meekins, Karina Joiner, and Ngozi Musa.
In one of her Instagram stories, Gabby Thomas wrote in the caption,
"Aso ebi gyals" [Loosely translated to 'The Wedding Girls']
Gabby Thomas was previously spotted at Athlos NYC held in Icahn Stadium and Times Square this year. The Olympic champion sprinter also revealed her admiration for Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of the all-women athletic meet, as she mentioned,
“Well, I told him that one of the things that one of my critiques about the sport was that we don't see it. You know, we go to the Olympics and then suddenly we kind of disappear for four years and no one sees us. So, how can we increase access? How can we make the sport interesting to follow for a fan base?’
Gabby Thomas was last seen in action at the USATF Championships this year. She was forced to withdraw from the World Championships at Tokyo due to recurring injuries.
Gabby Thomas makes feelings known about the rise in women's sports
Gabby Thomas previously shared her thoughts on the rise in women's sports following the massive response to the Athlos NYC meet held at Times Square in New York City. The current edition introduced field events for the first time due to popular demand.
In her conversation with the media at Times Square, the Olympic champion sprinter remarked,
"It's actually amazing. It's actually beautiful to see all of this come to life and make it happen. It's like making me emotional. It's for all of us. For athletes by athletes, like we did this, and I'm so proud, and I'm just so proud. I'm so proud to be an athlete in track, I'm so proud to be a female athlete, like we did this, we are in Times Square making it happen. Fighting for what we deserve and making the sport a better sport."
Gabby Thomas had participated in the inaugural season of the 2024 ATHLOS meet held at Icahn Stadium in New York City. She lost out on the women's 200m title to her teammate, Brittany Brown, following an intense race.