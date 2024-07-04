"At least she’s in the right category"- Fans react as Riley Gaines speaks on transgender runner Nikki Hiltz qualifying for Paris Olympics

Riley Gaines has hit out at transgender athlete Nikki Hiltz following her qualification in the U.S. women’s 1500m team to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Gaines has always been vocal about fighting for women’s rights and spoke about Hiltz following her exploits at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Hiltz, who identifies as transgender and non-binary, won the women’s 1500m final, clocking a meeting record and a personal best time of 3:55.33. Emily Mackay and Elle St. Pierre struck with personal best times, finishing second and third in 3:55.90 and 3:55.99.

After the race, the 29-year-old was excited to be making her debut at the Olympics, after missing out on a ticket to the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. As per Breitbart, the world indoor silver medallist explained that she was representing the queer people and was elated to have made them proud.

However, the fact that she would represent the U.S. in the women’s team does not sit right with the former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines as she questioned why Hiltz did not compete in the men’s race. The 24-year-old, speaking on her X handle, noted that chances are that Hiltz knows that she does not have a chance to win against men, hence the decision to compete against women.

"A female who identifies as trans earned a spot on the U.S. women's Olympic team. I wonder why she didn't try out for the men's team. It's almost as if she understands she would never be able to compete or succeed at same level against the men," she wrote.

Fans reacted to Riley Gaines’ comments on Hiltz, with some noting that it should not be allowed in the sport while other fans believe that she has a right to compete in the women’s category.

"Hard to find fault when she does the right thing. But yeah I get it."

"Because she is a biological female. Pretty simple," another wrote.

"At least she’s in the right category."

There were also a few fans who joined Riley Gaines in criticizing Nikki Hiltz.

"I thought this wasn’t allowed," one fan wrote.

"I thought Olympics weren't allowing trans. If they are, then I'm not watching anything at all. It's sick and incredibly unfair to women," another fan added.

"She should be ashamed," chimed another fan.

How competing against Lia Thomas opened the door for Riley Gaines to champion women’s advocacy

House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Riley Gaines has opened up about how competing against transgender athlete Lia Thomas invoked her to become vocal about fighting for the rights of biological women.

During the 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship, Riley Gaines and Thomas competed against each other in the 200 freestyle final. The duo finished fifth but it was Thomas who was given the trophy.

Gaines noted that it was at that moment that she knew she had to speak up for the rights of female athletes. Speaking to Fox News, she termed the move a “harmful gender ideology movement.”

"It has been a whirlwind these past two years. Social media, it has allowed for me to continue highlighting, not just what happened to me but the growing number, the exponential number of stories of this happening to other athletes," she said.

Riley Gaines is currently one of the most influential advocates for women’s rights in America. She also spearheads the Independent Women’s Forum and hosts OutKick’s “Gaines for Girls” podcast.

She has also authored a book, "Swimming Against the Current," which aims to fight for women’s rights and save female sports through her story.

