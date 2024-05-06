Athleta brand partner Allyson Felix unveils the look of the brand's store at Galleria Mall in Roseville

Allyson Felix, 38, was one of the most decorated track and field athletes before she brought the curtains down on her illustrous track career. Besides this, she has also been the first brand partner of Athleta, the women-centered athletic apparel line serving her since 2019. Felix recently opened an Athleta store at Galleria Mall, Roseville.

The 100m, 200m, and 400m specialist Felix has seven Olympic gold medals embellished on her wall of fame. Felix welcomed her son, Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III, on April 10, 2024.

Days after her joyful birthing journey unlike last time when she birthed Camryn, the 14-time World Championships gold medalist celebrated by opening a glamorous outlet of Athleta at the Galleria Mall in Roseville.

Track Spice took to X to release the first look of the store with the caption:

'Allison Felix has her store open at at Gallaria Mall in Roseville, CA."

Athleta joined hands with former Olympian Allyson Felix in 2019 to honor her diligence in her sport and years of success. Felix's values as a track athlete perfectly aligned with the brand's mission to empower women and girls.

In 2023, during Women's History Month, Felix and Biles brought the Power of She Collective into force by joining hands with 11 other athletic women, who would work across Power of She impact programs.

Speaking with Athleta News Room, Felix acknowledged Athleta's contribution to growing her career as a track athlete.

She said:

"Athleta has supported me holistically as not just an athlete, but a mother and activist since day one. I’m excited for the opportunity to come together with other women and use our collective experiences as athletes, as moms, entrepreneurs and all that we are, to not only support each other, but make the world a better place for women and girls."

Allyson Felix took a bold step with Athleta to support mom athletes

In 2018, when Felix was pregnant with her first child, pre-eclampsia grasped her tight. Mostly common in African-American women, the abrupt surge in blood pressure gave her a rough childbirth experience. Camryn was kept in the pre-natal intensive care unit after she landed in her mom's arms.

The horrors of those days got etched deep into Allyson Felix's heart. She turned to her brand partner Athleta and pitched a program dedicated to mom athletes, which she shared in an interview with The Cut in 2022.

“My experience has definitely opened my eyes and I really want to see it easier for women to be able to do both and not have to sacrifice anything,” she said.

She further continued to share her idea of introducing child care at all events, not just the track and field championships in the US.

"My goal is to make it the standard at events, not just track and field events," she commented.