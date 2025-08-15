"Basically an Olympic final" - Noah Lyles weighs in on facing Kishane Thompson and stacked Silesia Diamond League field

Noah Lyles made his feelings known on racing Kishane Thompson in the 100m at Silesia Diamond League on Saturday, August 16. Notably, this will be the first meetup between these two sprinters since the 2024 Olympics 100m finals, where the American defeated Thompson.However, the Jamaican has been in red-hot form going into the Silesia meet with impressive performances at the Prefontaine Classic and Jamaican Championships, where he registered the season lead time of 9.75 seconds. On the other hand, Lyles has run just two 100m races so far in the season: the first came at the London Diamond League, where he finished second, and the USATF Championships heats, where he won the race.Speaking about going head-to-head against an in-form Thompson on Saturday, Lyles expressed his excitement about the race and said that this would be an Olympic finals rematch. He further added, via Wanda Diamond League:&quot;I mean it's gonna be a fast race, basically an Olympic final, maybe missing two people and adding in just some as fast people. It's gonna be good regardless, of course having Kishane there makes it even better. It's gonna be a moment that everyone will be looking at their calender and saying, okay this is where I am gonna place by World Championships picks. It's gonna be exciting.&quot;Notably, at the Silesia Diamond League, Noah Lyles will also face Kenny Bednarek in the 100m field. This came just a few weeks after their feud at the USATF Nationals, where Bednarek pushed Lyles after the latter stared at him after winning the 200m race.Noah Lyles speaks up about his training ahead of the World Championships 2025Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty)Noah Lyles shed light on his training ahead of important competitions of the season, such as the World Championships in Tokyo. He will be in the quest to defend both his 100m and 200m World titles during the Tokyo event next month.Lyles shared that his training has been going smoothly, and he was returning to the 100m form and momentum slowly in training. The American sprinter also remarked on the different race strategies between 100m and 200m and added further, via FloTrack:&quot;The training is really good. I feel that we had a breakthrough two days ago in practice. Just really getting back in the 100m shape. It's such a different race strategy race model for 200m's and then brining over to the 100m.&quot;During the conversation, Noah Lyles also remarked that at this point in the season, he prepares week by week ahead of the Worlds.