"Before the baby comes" - Allyson Felix celebrates husband Kenneth Ferguson's birthday beforehand in 80s style

Former athlete Allyson Felix recently celebrated her husband Kenneth Ferguson’s birthday in 80s style. The seven-time Olympic champion threw a stunning birthday party for Ferguson just a few days before his 40th birthday, which falls on March 22.

Moreover, Felix, who is currently pregnant with her second child, is believed to be just a month away from her delivery. She has been married to the former 400m specialist for nearly six years.

The couple, as per People.com, supposedly met each other for the first time at the 2002 USA Track and Field Junior National Championships. Eventually, they got married in 2018 at a private ceremony.

Felix recently shared glimpses of her husband’s premature 40th birthday celebrations. The 80s-theme party had Felix, Ferguson, and all the guests dressed in high fashion from the good old times.

The 38-year-old shared pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it:

"A time was had!!! Took it back to the 80’s to celebrate @supermanferg 40th birthday early (before baby arrives)!"

The picture showed her dressed in a white bodycon dress that flaunted her baby bump. To add the 80’s touch, she donned a hyper curly wig. Ferguson wore a shimmery blue t-shirt and layered it with a sparkly jacket and a pair of pants. He too carried a curly wig.

Moreover, Flex’s post had pictures of the couple dancing and singing. They also seemed to have a great time enjoying with their friends at a 360 Photo Booth Machine

Although the couple has never explicitly narrated their love story to the world, they keep finding moments to make each other feel special. During Felix’s birthday in 2020, Ferguson penned a loving note for his wife on his Instagram handle. It read,

“Its funny that lately you’ve been talking about your age and it seems that you and everyone else knows you turned a year older except me. In my eyes, you are exactly the way that you were when I saw you for the first time 18 years ago in Palo Alto .... Beautiful and fine!😍. Happy Birthday Shug 🎉”

Allyson Felix pregnant with her second child

Felix at OMEGA Panel Discussion

After having her first child, Camryn, in November 2018, Allyson Felix is set to have her second child in April 2024. The athlete first announced her pregnancy news through her Instagram handle on Thanksgiving last year.

The California native shared a picture with her husband and daughter along with holding her baby bump. The athlete captioned it:

"Thanksgiving blessings! Adding a little more love to our family.🤰🏽🍼#PartyofFour #BabyOnBoard"

A small blackboard in Camryn’s hands read “Baby Brother Coming April 2024”. Felix experienced complications during her first pregnancy but hasn't mentioned anything along those lines this time around.