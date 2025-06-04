Belmont Stakes 2025: Post Positions, live streaming, start time and more

The Belmont Stakes 2025 race is all set to take place on June 7 at the Saratoga Race Course. This will be the 157th edition of this annual event, established back in 1867.

The draw for the races was concluded just a couple of days ago on June 2. Several top horses, such as Journalism and Soverignty, will be taking part in this event. As per reports, Journalism is being considered as one of the major favorites to win the event, especially with the record that it has held in its past few races.

It has been defeated only once in 2025, which came at the Kentucky Derby held last month. It has registered victories at events such as the Preakness Stakes and Santa Anita Derby.

The one to defeat Journalism was none other than Soverignty, who will be a major competitor for the former. Other contenders for the race include Rodriguez, Baeza and Heart of Honor. The event also offers lucrative prize money to the participants of the event, with the winner earning as much as $1.2 million.

The amount comes down to $360,000 and $200,000 for the 2nd and 3rd position holders of the race. Notably, all eight horses competing in the event will bag a certain amount in prize money after the race.

On that note, let's know more about the live streaming details of the 205 Belmont Stakes.

Belmont Stakes 2025: Live streaming and start timings

Glimpses from the 2024 event (Image via: Getty)

The event will be readily available for the fans on the Fox television channel, where the broadcast is set to start around 2:30 PM ET. Notably, the fans can also enjoy live streaming of the event on the Fox Sports app, which is available on both Android and IOS interfaces.

With the race set to start at 7:04 PM ET, the fans can tune in on the above platforms to enjoy top horses compete against one another at the Saratoga Race Course.

Belmont Stakes 2025: Post Positions of the race

Horses competing during the 2024 Belmont Stakes event (Image via: Getty)

Here are the post positions of the horses before the start of the race (in 1-8 order):

Hill Road

Soverignty

Rodriguez

Uncaged

Crudo

Baeza

Journalism

Heart of Honor

Besides the race, several other entertainment means will also be available for the fans at the Belmont Stakes 2025 event (June 4-8), including musical performances from groups such as Uprooted and Gin Blossoms.

