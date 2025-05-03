Kentucky Derby 2025: Horses to watch out for ft. Burnham Square

The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be the 151st edition of this annual competiton and is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 3. Several prominent horses will be featuring in the competition, looking to take home an amount of $3.1 million.

Notably, last year's winning jockey, Brian Hernandez Jr., will be seen in the competition. Besides, top celebrities such as decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, will be gracing this competition and will be calling the honorary "riders up".

On that note, let's find out more about some of the horses to watch out for during the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby 2025: Horses to keep an eye on during the competition

#5. Sovereignty (Jockey: Junior Alvarado)

Coming on the back of a runner-up finish at the 2025 Florida Derby, Soverignty will be one of the top horses in the derby to watch out for. So far, it has registered career earnings of $572,800 with wins at the 2024 Street Sense and 2025 Fountain of Youth.

#4. Sandman (Jockey: Jose Ortiz)

Sandman, with career earnings of $1,254,595, is one of the most bettable horses competing at the 2025 Kentucky Derby. It is coming off a win against the Arkansas Derby and has also registered top-3 finishes at the 2025 Rebel Stakes and Southwest Stakes.

#3. Citizen Bull (Jockey: Martin Garcia)

Citizen Bull, with career earnings of $1,451,000, will be one of the major contenders to come out on top at the 2025 Kentucky Derby. It is coming off a fourth place finish at the 2025 Santa Anita Derby in February, where it lost to Journalism, Baeza, and Westwood.

Notably, before the Santa Anita Derby, Citizen Bull had won three consecutive races at the American Pharoah, Breeder's Cup, and Robert B. Lewis.

#2. Burnham Square (Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr)

Burnham Square, with career earnings of $977,755, is another potential candidate for winning the Derby on Saturday. It is coming after a victory at the 2025 Blue Grass race last month, finishing ahead of the likes of East Avenue and River Thames.

Its jockey, Hernandez Jr, was the winner of the derby last time around with horse Mystik Dan and will be looking to repeat the same with Burnham Square.

#1. Journalism (Jockey: Umberto Rispoli)

Journalism is considered one of the favorites to win the event on Saturday by the bettors. It has a career earnings of $638,880 so far, and as per reports, is one of the fastest in the event.

Journalism has been unbeaten in its last four races in MSW, the 2024 Los Alamitos Futurity, the 2025 San Felipe, and the 2025 Santa Anita Derby.

