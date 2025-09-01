Ben Shelton turns up to cheer for girlfriend Trinity Rodman during her team game against Chicago Stars at NWSL 

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 01, 2025 03:04 GMT
Washington Spirit v Chicago Stars - Source: Getty
Ben Shelton cheers girlfriend Trinity Rodman during her NWSL match [Image Source : Getty]

American tennis player Ben Shelton recently turned up to cheer for his girlfriend and Olympic champion soccer player Trinity Rodman. Rodman was representing the Washington Spirit in their recent NWSL match against the Chicago Stars. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, and Rodman played 58 minutes before she was substituted for Gift Monday.

Shelton was spotted cheering for Rodman from the stands. He even turned up at the dugout to have a pep talk with her. The official Instagram page of NWSL acknowledged Shelton's presence at the Audi Field in Washington DC. They captioned their Instagram post as,

"Ben Shelton in DC to support girlfriend Trinity Rodman!"
Shelton returned the favor extended by Rodman, who has been present and cheering for him at multiple ATP Tour events throughout the year. Ben Shelton's campaign at the US Open recently came to an end after he had to retire during an intense third-round match, allowing his French opponent, Adrian Mannarino, to progress. Shelton fared slightly better in the mixed doubles, where he had teamed up with Taylor Townsend. The duo went down fighting in the quarterfinals to the American pair of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

Trinity Rodman's Washington Spirit will now face Seattle Reign FC in their next NWSL game on September 8. In between, they'll also face Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite for the league stage of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup on September 4.

Trinity Rodman consoles Ben Shelton after his unfortunate exit from the US Open

Rodman [in blue] with Shelton&#039;s family at Wimbledon [Image Source: Getty]
Rodman [in blue] with Shelton's family at Wimbledon [Image Source: Getty]

Trinity Rodman tried to cheer her boyfriend up after his unfortunate exit from the US Open in the third round. During the match against Adrian Mannarino, a shoulder injury got the better of Shelton, and he was forced to retire before the fifth set.

Rodman took to her Instagram story to show her support for Shelton. She wrote in the caption,

"You are strength and dedication. I love you and you’ll be back stronger."

Interestingly, the soccer player wasn't the only person who backed Shelton during this crisis. NBA player Trae Young, who represents the Atlanta Hawks, also commented on an ESPN post about the same, as he wrote,

“Only thing stopping my guy. We gonna bounce back!”

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton made their relationship public in March 2025. Since then, the soccer player has turned up to cheer for her boyfriend at multiple events, including the Wimbledon Championships in England this year. Ben Shelton made it to the quarterfinals of the men's singles, where he was defeated by the eventual winner, Jannik Sinner.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
