WATCH: Ben Shelton responds after girlfriend Trinity Rodman pokes fun at his serve while crashing his US Open press conference

Ben Shelton received a surprise at his US Open press conference when his girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, joined in to ask him a question. The pair is considered one of the biggest sports power couples in the US right now.On Wednesday, August 27, Shelton played the final match of the night session at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The home favorite took on Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round and got the better of him 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.During his post-match press conference, Shelton was answering routine questions when the moderator invited his girlfriend, Rodman, to ask one. She playfully quizzed him about not breaking 135 mph on serve during the match. Shelton smiled and asked why she was given a question, to which the moderator replied that it was arranged by the bosses. The American explained that the cool night conditions had limited his serve speed, and as he wrapped up the presser, he amusingly added:&quot;They let anyone in the room at this point.&quot;Notably, Rodman took an overnight flight from California after playing in her NWSL match to come witness Shelton's opening match at Flushing Meadows. The ATP star acknowledged his girlfriend's presence in a heartwarming way.&quot;I think it’s really cool for both of us&quot; - Ben Shelton on him and girlfriend Trinity Rodman getting to know more about their sportsTrinity Rodman watching Ben Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyBen Shelton and Trinity Rodman have quickly become one of America’s most talked-about young sports couples. When they went public with their relationship earlier this year, it created a buzz that spilled far beyond tennis and soccer, drawing the attention of fans and media alike. Both rising stars in their respective fields, they embody the new generation of athletes whose personal lives attract as much interest as their performances on court and on the pitch. In a recent interview with Vogue, Shelton opened up about the dynamic of their relationship and what he has learned from Rodman’s world.&quot;I think it’s really cool for both of us to be able to see each other in our respective sports and, you know, witness what it takes and how difficult it is to stay at the top... The soccer life, the US women’s national team, it was all kind of new to me, and I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to get to know it, and to know more about her life in it,&quot; Ben Shelton said.Regarding on-court matters, sixth seed Shelton is now preparing for a third round clash against Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2025 US Open. This will be their fourth encounter with the Frenchman leading their head-to-head 2-1.