Ben Shelton gives endearing shoutout to girlfriend Trinity Rodman after she endures red-eye flight from California to support him at US Open

Ben Shelton was understandably pleased as girlfriend Trinity Rodman witnessed the ATP star begin his 2025 US Open campaign with a brilliant win at Arthur Ashe Stadium. After the conclusion of the contest, Shelton also looked forward to the couple of free days that he will now enjoy before returning to court for the second round.

Day one of 2025 US Open action on Sunday, August 24, saw the American wrap up a clinical 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory against qualifier Ignacio Buse from Peru. The ATP No. 6 and the sixth seed in the men's singles draw is now set to battle Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the third round.

In the immediate aftermath of his first-round win, Ben Shelton gave an endearing shoutout to her soccer star girlfriend, Trinity Rodman. The three-time ATP Tour-level titlist revealed that Rodman had taken an overnight flight from California to be with him in New York. Shelton is slated to play his second-round match on Wednesday, August 27, giving the lovebirds some time to bond in The Big Apple.

"2 days off. I have some free time. My girlfriend took the red-eye from California last night to be here," Shelton said.

The 2023 US Open semifinalist's revelation, unsurprisingly, received a loud roar from the crowd.

"It's starting to feel like home" - Ben Shelton makes feelings known on Arthur Ashe Stadium after storming to 1R win at US Open 2025

Ben Shelton in action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Shelton's delight went beyond his appreciation for Rodman catching a red-eye flight to be by his side in New York. The dominant tennis he played at Arthur Ashe Stadium to get things off to the perfect start at the 2025 US Open also made him feel elated. Laying bare his love for the iconic court and the hardcourt Major, Shelton said:

"It's starting to feel like home for me. This is the best court in tennis. It's my favourite place to play: favourite court, favourite tournament. So opening day, first match, there are always a little bit of nerves, but I'm really happy I came out here and you guys got to see me do my thing. I'm really appreciative of everyone who came out."

If Ben Shelton wins his second-round encounter against Pablo Carreno Busta, he will go on to lock horns with either Jordan Thompson or Adrian Mannarino in the third round. Shelton and Carreno Busta have faced each other only once before; a second-round clash at this year's Australian Open, which went the American's way.

