Bergen Reilly drops 4-word reaction to picking between Nebraska Volleyball teammate Harper Murray & boyfriend Cale Jacobsen

Nebraska Volleyball setter Bergen Reilly jokingly pleaded the fifth to a question she got asked on social media. The Huskers star was asked by a follower to pick between her boyfriend Cale Jacobsen and teammate Harper Murray.

The Nebraska Volleyball team wrapped up its spring season with dominant showings over Kansas State and South Dakota State. In their latest game against South Dakota, the Huskers won 4-0, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19.

Harper Murray played an instrumental role in the win by securing 12 kills, seven digs, two service aces, and five blocks. Fellow teammate Andi Jackson added 11 kills and 10 blocks.

With the commencement of summer break, the Nebraska athletes are enjoying their offseason and preparing for the start of the new campaign.

Bergen Reilly posted an Instagram story in which she asked her followers to ask her questions, and one of the fan questions was:

"harper or cale"

To this, Reilly jokingly shared a four-word response:

"I plead the fifth @harpermurray"

Screenshot of Bergen Reilly's Instagram post (@bergenreilly/ig)

Bergen Reilly did not play against South Dakota State due to a sore wrist. Rebekah Allick registered eight kills and nine blocks, and Teraya Sigler contributed with six kills and four digs. Campbell Flynn played the entire game at setter and securing 44 assists, eight digs, four kills and four blocks.

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly determined to lead team to success after "two years of heartbreak"

After a dominant 2024 season, the Nebraska Volleyball team failed to make the final of the NCAA Championships. In what turned out to be legendary head coach John Cook's final season at the helm, the Huskers fell to Penn State in a closely contested Final Four contest.

After also failing to win the 2023 NCAA Championship, Bergen Reilly is determined to lead the way for Nebraska Volleyball in the upcoming 2025 season.

"We talk a lot about finishing in our gym, so each and every day we want to come in, and a drill's not over till it's over, and the game's not over till it's over. And we've made it really far our last two seasons, but we obviously have a couple more steps to take to get to the end goal. So yeah, it's been 2 years of kind of heartbreak, and now we know that it starts in January, the next season starts in January, and we are really thinking about December each and every day," Reilly said in April via WOWT6News.

Bergen Reilly was named in the AVCA All-America Second Team and the AVCA All-Region Team in both 2023 and 2024. The upcoming year will be her junior year with the Huskers.

