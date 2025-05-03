Nebraska Volleyball's match against South Dakota State: How and where to watch, schedule & more

The Nebraska Volleyball team will face off against South Dakota State in a spring match on Saturday, May 3rd at 2 p.m ET. The match is set to take place at Ord High School. The Huskers will play against South Dakota after managing to defeat Kansas with a score of 4-0 on April 26th, which marked new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's first game in charge. Here's how to watch the game, their schedule, and more:

Ad

How to watch the Nebraska Volleyball's game against South Dakota State

With the match set to start at 2 p.m Eastern, the Huskers' game against South Dakota will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media. It will also be streamed online on B1G+. Tickets for the match sold out in just 27 minutes, with the doors opening at 12:30 p.m. There will be select Huskers Radio Network affiliates and the official Huskers App carrying the match as well.

Ad

Trending

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Nebraska's spring match will be broadcasted statewide on Nebraska Public Media and streamed online on B1G+.

This marks the Nebraska Volleyball team's final spring match ahead of the season

The Nebraska Volleyball team in action at the Division I Women's Championship - Source: Getty

The Nebraska Volleyball team had two spring matches scheduled ahead of the NCAA season, with matches against Kansas and South Dakota State. The trip to Ord High School continues the tradition of Nebraska's Volleyball team touring the state, having previously played matches in North Platte, Scottsbluff, Grand Island, Norfolk, Wayne, Ogallala, Kearney and McCook since 2007.

Ad

The Nebraska team will kick off their NCAA season in late August, with the AVCA First Serve event, which features the team facing several other opponents over the course of three days.

Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings known on her transition to head coach role after John Cook's departure

Nebraska's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known on taking charge of the team ahead of their match against Kansas. Busboom Kelly will be replacing renowned coach John Cook, who served as head coach of the Huskers for over a decade.

Ad

Before their win against Kansas, Busboom Kelly revealed that the transition to coaching the team was very easy:

"I feel like its been a great transition and pretty smooth," Busboom Kelly said. "Everybody's been excited and open. It wasn't reinventing the wheel here and doing a bunch of different things. A lot of what I believe comes from what John was doing."

The Nebraska Volleyball team posted scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 in their win against Kansas while experimenting with different lineup combinations throughout the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More