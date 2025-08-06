"Best feeling in the world" - Bo Bassett's brother Keegan reacts after clinching U17 World Championships title

Bo Bassett's brother, Keegan, has joined him as the U17 World Champion. The 16-year-old wrestler has won the gold medal at the recently concluded U17 World Championship, which was held in Athens, Greece.

Bassett defeated Parsa Tamhasbi of Iran via pinfall in the finals to win the U17 world championship title. The 16-year-old wrestler shared glimpses of his achievement on his Instagram profile.

Bassett wrote in the caption of his Instagram story,

"Best feeling in the world"

Screengrab of Keegan Bassett's Instagram story [Image Source: Keegan Bassett's Instagram]

Bo Bassett congratulated him on this historic achievement. The teenage wrestler lauded his brother's achievement as he posted on his Instagram story,

"World Champion forever. Love you @keegan.bassett ❤️,"

Bassett had previously won the gold medal at the U17 World Championships in 2021. He had also won a bronze medal at the U20 World Championships, which were organized last year at Pontevedra in Spain.

Bo Bassett's brother sent a strong message ahead of the U17 World Championships

Bo Bassett's brother Keegan sent a strong message ahead of the U17 World Championships [Image Source: Instagram]

Bo Bassett's brother, Keegan, previously sent out a strong message on representing the USA at the World Championships. The 16-year-old wrestler won the U15 Pan Am Championship in 41kg. Greco-Roman category last year.

In his post on Instagram before the U17 World Championships, Keegan Bassett wrote,

"All the early mornings, late nights, sacrifices, and discipline, it’s all been building toward this. The World Championships. I’ve locked in. I’ve prepared the right way. No shortcuts, no excuses. Ready to battle. Ready to represent the USA, Ready for greatness. Psalm 27:1 Psalm 144:1."

Bassett shared his words of encouragement as he commented on the post, saying:

"You are ready for battle. So excited for you man. ❤️"

He also reshared the story on his Instagram profile, with the following caption,

"Body. Heart. Mind. Soul. Champion. Can't wait to watch this guy represent @keegan.bassett"

Bo and Keegan Bassett have been representing the USA in junior wrestling for the past few years. Alongside their adopted brother Melvin Miller, the Bassett brothers have polished their skills at Bishop McCort High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Bo Bassett is one of the highest-ranked high school wrestlers, who was initially scheduled to join the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 2026 season. However, he chose to withdraw in June 2025, less than six months after his initial decision to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

