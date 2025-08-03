Bo Bassett reacts as brother Keegan achieves major feat at U17 Wrestling World Championships

American wrestler Bo Bassett shared his reaction after his younger brother Keegan won a gold medal at 45 kg at the U17 Wrestling World Championships. Keegan also wrestles at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Pennsylvania, just like Bo. He faced off against Parsa Tahmasbi of Iran in the finals of the tournament, defeating him via pinfall to earn his first World title.

Bo Bassett is regarded as one of the most exciting wrestling talents in the United States. He gained recognition for his performances at the 2021 Cadet World Championships, where he became the youngest world champion in wrestling history at 45 kg. Bassett would go on to earn multiple accolades, including becoming a three-time Iron Man, Super 32, and Powerade champion. He is also ranked as the #1 high school wrestler at 144 lbs according to Flo Wrestling.

Bo Bassett took to his Instagram stories to share his reaction after Keegan managed to earn his first world title. He wrote:

"World Champion forever. Love you @keegan.bassett ❤️,"

Still taken from Bo Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Before his brother's recent heroics, Bo competed at the Fargo National Championships last month, where he won the 144-pound title by defeating Clinton Shepherd in the finals.

Bo Bassett reacted after winning at the Fargo National Championships

Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett made his feelings known after winning the 144 lbs title at the 2025 Fargo National Championships. In an interview with USA Wrestling after the finals, he said (0:07 onwards):

"Oh, it was fun. Uh, wrestling a young buck. He's a returning champ. So, he has a lot of great skills. Was an awesome opponent. I was really excited to wrestle in front of the big stage. It's my first time in the Fargo Finals with world teams. And actually, I've been here before and I got third or fourth place. So, for me, it's like, okay, let's go. Let's get on the stage. And probably my last run at Fargo. So, it was good to do it with my brothers."

"Being able to wrestle alongside my brothers, get my youngest brother ready for Worlds. It honestly means more to me than anything else," he added.

Bo Bassett recently announced that he will not be joining the University of Iowa as part of the class of 2026. He took to social media to announce his decision, saying that after discussions with his family, he felt it was not the right fit.

