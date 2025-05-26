"Bet no wrestling fan has this"- Gable Steveson teases unique item from scrapped 2020 NCAA Wrestling finals

Freestyle wrestler, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, recently teased his fans about an item from the 2020 NCAA Finals. The 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships could not take place as they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the rising public threat of the COVID pandemic, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors cancelled the 2020 championships. Due to his notable performances throughout his 2020 season, Steveson was named in the first-team NCAA Division I All-American. He went on to win a gold medal the next year at the Pan American Championships in the 125 kg category.

Through his recent Instagram story, the decorated freestyle wrestler disclosed a rare item from the cancelled 2020 NCAA Championships. The precious item which he revealed was the official chair from the NCAA Finals. Regarding the chair, he wrote:

"I bet no wrestling fan has this. 2020 NCAA Finals chairs! Minneapolis, Minnesota (Canceled year) 🔥👀"

Gable Steveson won a gold medal in the U20 World Championships and two gold medals from the U17 World Championships. During his collegiate career, he represented the Minnesota Golden Gophers and won two NCAA Division 1 Championships and four Big-Ten Championships in the 285lb category.

At the 2025 NCAA Championships in the heavyweight category's final match, he faced Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State and was defeated, thus finishing in second place.

Gable Steveson reflects on completing his extra year of eligibility with the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Gable Steveson completed his collegiate senior year in 2022 and left Minnesota's wrestling program as one of the most decorated athletes. He returned to Minnesota for his extra year of eligibility, which was given to all collegiate athletes due to their season being affected by the pandemic.

Through his March 2025 Instagram post, he expressed his heartfelt thoughts for his former alma mater, writing:

"When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves! We had a generational run and I don’t regret my decision to stay at home to put on for the city again and again! To my supporters I appreciate all the love through my time in collegiate wrestling."

Steveson also became the first athlete with five All-American honours in the history of Minnesota's wrestling program and won the Dan Hodge Trophy two times.

