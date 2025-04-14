  • home icon
  • Billie Jean King drops excited reaction to LOVB Austin winning inaugural League One Volleyball

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified Apr 14, 2025 22:50 GMT
LOVB League Finals - Louisville - Source: Getty
LOVB Austin Volleyball team has received love from the tennis legend Billie Jean King. In a recent Instagram story, the tennis legend congratulated the team on winning the inaugural season of the League One Volleyball Championship.

Billie Jean King is an American tennis player, considered one of the greatest of all time. Her rankings stood at the top; the former number 1 player has won 39 Grand Slam titles, 12 in singles, 16 in women's doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles. King has been a lead advocate for gender equality and even won the famous ‘Battle of Sexes’ against Bobby Riggs in 1973.

In her recent Instagram story, King congratulated and appreciated the winning feat of LOVB Austin Volleyball, stating it to be a wonderful weekend for women’s sport. King reacted to the win and said in her story:

"What a weekend for women’s sports! Congratulations to Austin, the @lovb season 1 champions"
Screenshot of Billie Jean King&#039;s Instagram story | Credits: (IG/@billiejeanking)
Screenshot of Billie Jean King's Instagram story | Credits: (IG/@billiejeanking)

LOVB Austin became the team to win the inaugural season of the championship, dominating the three straight sets over their opponent Omaha.

LOVB Austin's dominating performance and LOVB Woman of the Year award

LOVB Austin was led to victory by Logan Eggleston and Madisen Skinner in the first League One Volleyball Championship. Austin won 25-19, 25-22, 25-23. 17 kills by Eggleston played a key role in Austin winning the final game against Omaha. Skinner was the MVP for the game with her 17 kills, four blocks, and five digs.

The League One Volleyball introduced the first ever nominees of the inaugural LOVB Woman of the Year Award finalists in an Instagram post. @lovb wrote in the post:

"new honor recognizing the significant impact LOVB athletes are making on the next generation of players.These finalists, one player from each team nominated by their own teammates and coaches, are athletes who are making a profound difference within their own teams and inspiring future generations of volleyball players within their communities and beyond. Congratulations to these incredible women @loganeggleston_ @daniellecuttino @madi_kingdon @adrews04 @kimberlydrewniok @hales__storm"
Skinner had a total of 63 kills, six blocks, and four service aces in just three playoff matches. Skinner’s fellow teammate, Chiaka Ogbogu, won the LOVB middle blocker of the year. This was the first season of the LOVB pro league. Austin, Omaha, Madison, Atlanta, Houston, and Salt Lake City were the six teams that featured in the inaugural season.

Shantnu Dobhal

A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life.

