Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly shares sweet message for former players and LOVB Omaha as they reach finals

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently shared a sweet message for the former players and LOVB Omaha as they reached the finals of the inaugural edition of the League One Volleyball Championships. The finals between Omaha and Austin are scheduled to be held on April 13 at the Yum Center in Louisville.

On April 12, LOVB Omaha advanced to the finals after dominating LOVB Houston with a score of 3-2 (15-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 15-12). The players of the former team delivered stunning performances as five players scored more than 10 points. Shortly after they reached the finals, LOVB Omaha received a sweet message from the Nebraska volleyball coach, Busboom Kelly.

Kelly shared a video on her Instagram, congratulating the players for making it to the finals. She also gave a special shoutout to the former Nebraska players playing in LOVB Omaha, including Lexi Rodriguez, Jordan Larson, Lauren Stivrins, and more.

"Congrats to LOVB Omaha for making the first-ever finals and even a bigger congrats to all the former huskers who'll be competing today. If you can't make it to the Yum Center in Louisville, make sure to catch the finals on ESPN at 4 pm," Dani Busboom Kelly said.

Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about receiving support from Nebraska volleyball players

Dani Busboom Kelly took over the role as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers team after John Cook retired after serving the team for 25 years. In a conversation with Husker volleyball, Kelly opened up about receiving immense support from the Nebraska volleyball players.

The 39-year-old shared how she did not know the players personally but, regardless, received great support from them. Talking about the positive response, she said,

"I thought it was amazing. You know, I don't know these players very well. I recruited them, some of them, I might have had one or two conversations with some of them but nothing more than very surface-level and for them to lose someone like John and immediately be able to turn their focus into you know what's next and what can we do to support Dani, it was huge to hear that and just another sign that this was a great move at the right time," Nebraska Volleyball coach said (via @huskervb on Instagram).

Dani Busboom Kelly has been associated with Nebraska volleyball since her college days, as she played at the university from 2003 to 2006. In her tenure here, she won a national championship as a libero in her senior year and proved her billing as a prominent player by earning 580 digs in the first season. Following her collegiate career here, she served the university as an assistant coach and then took on a new role as the coach at Louisville.

