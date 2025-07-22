"Birthday queen"- Nebraska volleyball’s Bergen Reilly, Kenna Cogill & others send warm wishes to sophomore Virginia Adriano

Nebraska Volleyball players celebrated the birthday of the team's Italian opposite hitter Virginia Adriano. Several Husker players, including Bergen Reily and Kenna Cogill, shared their wishes for the Italian volleyball star.Adriano was recruited to the Nebraska Volleyball team in May. Adriano has previously played for Bergamo in Serie A1, considered to be the top league in Italy. In her season finale for the team in March, Adriano recorded one service ace, three blocks, and 21 kills. Thanks to her extensive international experience and well-balanced form, Adriano could prove to be a strong addition to the roster.Nebraska Volleyball stars Bergen Reily and Kenna Coogill shared their birthday greetings for their teammate Virginia Adriano on Instagram. Husker Volleyball originally shared a post on Instagram, wishing Adriano a Happy Birthday.&quot;Tanti auguri di buon compleanno, @virginiaaadriano! 🥳🍰 Join us in wishing Virginia a very Happy Birthday, Husker Nation!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBergen Reilly shared the post on her Instagram story with a two word reaction.&quot;Birthday queen!!&quot;Screenshot of Bergen Reilly's Instagram story (@bergenreilly/ig)Kenna Cogill wrote:&quot;Happy Birthday V!!!&quot;Screenshot of Kenna Cogill's Instagram story (@kenna.cogill/ig)The Huskers are inching towards the start of the 2025 volleyball season, and will hope to make the NCAA final this time around.Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her delight at the arrival of Virginia AdrianoNCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 15 Division I Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska - Source: GettyThe Nebraska Volleyball program announced the addition of Virginia Adriano to the roster for the 2025 season in May 2025, committing the 6'5'' opposite hitter from Turin, Italy.Adriano was a significant member of the U23 Italian national team which won gold at the European Championships in 2024. Coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her delight at the signing and told huskers.com.&quot;Virginia is an opposite hitter with great size who has a ton of high-level international experience, and we are thrilled she wants to come overseas and play for Nebraska. Virginia is a well-balanced player in terms of her attack, block and serve. She will be a great addition to our program.&quot;Dani Busboom Kelly's team also added other talented players to the Huskers roster. Allie Szceck, Keri Leimbach, Ryan Hunter, Campbell Flynn, Kenna Cogill, and Teraya Sigler are among the other new names who will hope to make a big impact when the season gets underway later this year.They will join an already talented roster that features the likes of Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson, and Maisie Boesiger.