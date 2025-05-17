Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts as Virginia Adriano joined the Nebraska Volleyball team for the upcoming season. The American coach expressed her confidence in Adriano's ability and shared that they were excited to welcome the Italian Volleyball player to the team.
Busboom Kelly was named as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team weeks after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships 2024-25. The former Husker received great support from the players as well as fans, and shared that she was elated to take up the role with the foresight of taking the program to greater heights.
Recently, it was announced that Italian Volleyball player Virginia Adriano will be joining the Nebraska Volleyball team. Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts and revealed that she believes Adriano would be a great addition to the team. Moreover, Virginia Adriano's valuable experience of playing internationally in high-level matches would be an integral plus point to the team. Additionally speaking about Adriano's game, Dani Busboom Kelly revealed that she was a very well balanced player with respect to her attacking, blocking and serving skills.
"Virginia is an opposite hitter with great size who has a ton of high-level international experience, and we are thrilled she wants to come overseas and play for Nebraska. Virginia is a well-balanced player in terms of her attack, block, and serve. She will be a great addition to our program," she said.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.