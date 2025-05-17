Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts as Virginia Adriano joined the Nebraska Volleyball team for the upcoming season. The American coach expressed her confidence in Adriano's ability and shared that they were excited to welcome the Italian Volleyball player to the team.

Ad

Busboom Kelly was named as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team weeks after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships 2024-25. The former Husker received great support from the players as well as fans, and shared that she was elated to take up the role with the foresight of taking the program to greater heights.

Recently, it was announced that Italian Volleyball player Virginia Adriano will be joining the Nebraska Volleyball team. Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts and revealed that she believes Adriano would be a great addition to the team. Moreover, Virginia Adriano's valuable experience of playing internationally in high-level matches would be an integral plus point to the team. Additionally speaking about Adriano's game, Dani Busboom Kelly revealed that she was a very well balanced player with respect to her attacking, blocking and serving skills.

Ad

Trending

"Virginia is an opposite hitter with great size who has a ton of high-level international experience, and we are thrilled she wants to come overseas and play for Nebraska. Virginia is a well-balanced player in terms of her attack, block, and serve. She will be a great addition to our program," she said.

Expand Tweet

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More