"Blushing"- Olivia Dunne gets flattered by special message as she makes joint appearance with boyfriend Paul Skenes at MLB All Star Game

Olivia Dunne recently denied an unusual fan request involving her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. The baseball pitcher earned his second all-star selection in his second season in the MLB.

Skenes received the honor of starting pitcher for the National League last year. The 2024 MLB Rookie of the Year earned the feat again at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. The clash between the National League and the American League was scheduled for July 15, 2025, at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia. Following the red carpet, the former gymnast shared glimpses of it with her fans.

For the red carpet look, Dunne opted for a bold blue dress, which she paired with big gold hoops. Skenes was spotted in a chic suit, paired with loafers. Sharing the pictures, Dunne wrote:

"Had to come back for seconds😼 #yr2 #ASG2025"

The couple turned up the glamour in Georgia and reeived massive response from fans, one of whom admired their evolved fashion.

"I think that both of your styles have gotten drippier actually," the fan wrote.

To which, Dunne replied:

"Blushing"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

The post also received a strange request from a fan who asked the former gymnast to convey their admiration to the pitcher.

"Can you tell Paul that he’s carrying my fantasy team and I love him??"

Dunne flatly drafted her response:

"Probably not"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Skenes played an impressive inning, striking out Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene and getting Aaron Judge to ground out to lead the NL to victory.

Olivia Dunne opens up after being honored with najor feat by Time magazine

Olivia Dunne during the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne was recently named in Time's Top 100 Creators list alongside Ilona Maher, Kai Cenat, Mr. Beast, Joe Rogan, IShowSpeed, Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, Sean Evans, and Khaby Lame. She earned this honor for her massive following of 15 million across her social media platforms, including 5.4 million on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok. Following the feat, she opened up about her dreams.

“It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram,” Dunne, said. “I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” said Dunne. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.” (via time.com)

Throughout her collegiate career, Olivia Dunne became the benchmark for students to capitalize on the NIL policy.

