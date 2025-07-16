Olivia Dunne share glimpses of MLB All-Star Game while hyping up her boyfriend Paul Skenes 

Olivia Dunne was seen attending the 2025 MLB All-Star Game while cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. The pitcher earned his second all-star selection in only his second season in the MLB.

Ad

After he was selected as the starting pitcher for the National League last year, the Pittsburgh Pirates player achieved the feat again this year in the game. Dunne attended the Major League All-Star game between the National League and the American League, scheduled for July 15, 2025, at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, to show her support for Skenes.

Skenes wrapped up a flawless inning on Tuesday. He struck out Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene and concluded the perfect inning by getting Aaron Judge to ground out. His stunning skills garnered praise from the former gymnast, who shared a picture of a packed stadium on her Instagram story and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Welcome to the Paul-Star game," and added a star emoji.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Sharing a video of Skenes' impressive skills, she chimed in:

Ad

"Boom Shakalaka."

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne was also seen attending the All-Star game red carpet in a blue dress, which she paired with strappy white heels and big golden hoops. The couple shared an adorable moment during their red carpet appearance.

Ad

Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes open up about interesting sides of their relationship

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, recently answered a few interesting questions about their relationship during a rapid-fire Q&A, giving fans an insight into the unseen side. When asked about who is the one to apologize first after an argument, they both pointed at Skenes, with the pitcher adding:

Ad

"It's the guy's job."

They also agreed upon who is the more dramatic one and gets weirder DMs, pointing at the former LSU gymnast. The pitcher and Dunne pointed at Skenes when asked who was the messier one. However, the couple disagreed on "Whose friends are more fun?" Skenes and Dunne once again pointed at the former gymnast when asked who is most likely to go out and rage more, with the baseball pitcher adding:

Ad

"Big time."

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met at Louisiana State University and started dating after they were introduced by their mutual friends. The couple's first date was at an ice-cream shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More