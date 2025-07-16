Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes shows chivalrous gesture towards her at the All-Star game red carpet

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend and MLB player, Paul Skenes, recently won hearts with his chivalrous gesture. The pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates was accompanied by the former LSU gymnast on the All-Star game red carpet.

As they posed for the media, Skenes noticed that one of the straps of Dunne's sandal was loose. He bent down and tied it up, and then posed for the camera again. The Instagram page of MLB shared a video of the same, with the following text,

"Gentleman Paul Skenes"

Skenes got selected for the All-Star game for the second consecutive time since his debut last year. With that, the pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates has become the first player to earn All-Star caps in the first two seasons at the highest level of baseball.

Dunne had previously uploaded multiple snaps of her trip to Atlanta on a private jet for the upcoming All-Star Game. The former LSU gymnast had worn an all-black outfit, while Skenes wore a printed shirt and formal trousers. Dunne captioned one of the Instagram stories as,

"All Star Game Bound"

Olivia Dunne has been regularly accompanying Paul Skenes on most of his MLB matches ever since her retirement from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025.

Olivia Dunne opens up on her legacy as a gymnast

Olivia Dunne talks about her potential legacy as a sports celebrity [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about her legacy as a gymnast cum influencer. In a conversation with Time magazine after making it to the Top 100 most influential creators list, the former LSU gymnast remarked,

“It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram. I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”

The gymnast further added,

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics. Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.”

Olivia Dunne had been mentioned in the 100 most influential digital creators list alongside stalwarts like Khaby Lame, Mr. Beast, Ilona Maher, Alix Earle, IshowSpeed, and so on. She has a huge presence of 5.4 million followers and counting on Instagram alone, while her overall social media presence is over 10 million. Dunne had also attended the Time100 Creators Launch Party at the Gansevoort rooftop in New York City.

