"It's the guy's job"- Olivia Dunne and boyfirend Paul Skenes reveals insights about their relationship in amusing rapid fire

Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes recently answered a few amusing questions about their relationship during a rapid-fire Q&A. Dunne and Skenes met at Louisiana State University.

Ad

They were introduced to each other through their mutual friends after the former gymnast saw him in the dugout during a baseball game. The couple went on their first date for ice cream before going public in August 2023.

After being in a relationship for almost two years, the couple recently answered a few questions in a rapid-fire Q&A. When asked about who is the one to apologize first between the two, they collectively pointed at Skenes.

Ad

Trending

"It's the guy's job," Skenes added.

They also agreed to his name when asked who was the messier one. Skenes and Dunne pointed at the former gymnast when asked about who is the more dramatic one and also gets weirder DMs. After collectively agreeing on the questions, they disagreed on the question asking, "Whose friends are more fun?" Skenes pointed at herself and was chosen as the one most likely to go out and rage more.

Ad

"Big time," Skenes added.

Both agreed that Dunne consumes more late-night snacks.

"I eat a lot. Ice-cream like every night," Dunne agreed. "Anything with chocolate, anything with sprinkles, I love to like...I love the toppings, I go crazy."

The couple sweetly pointed at each other while answering, 'Who expresses their love more often?' After being asked how they feel about being regarded as the greatest-looking couple, Dunne said:

Ad

"I'm flattered, it feels great I guess."

"I'm not gonna argue with that," Skenes added.

Ad

"I hope it's bigger than me" - Olivia Dunne opens up on her legacy

Olivia Dunne during the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne was recently named as one of the Time 100 Creators alongside Ilona Maher, Mr. Beast, Joe Rogan, IShowSpeed, Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, and Khaby Lame. During an interview with the brand, she reflected on her accomplished dream and took pride in the legacy she left behind in the NIL realm.

Ad

“It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram,” Dunne, said. “I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” said Dunne. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.” (via time.com)

Olivia Dunne attended the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop in New York City in a chic white outfit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More