Bo Bassett drops 2-word reaction as Mason Parris graduates from the University of Michigan

Iowa commit Bo Bassett shared his reaction to Mason Parris's graduation from the University of Michigan. Parris is one of the most decorated American heavyweight wrestlers and made his Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games.

Mason Parris uploaded photos from his graduation day on Instagram as he completed his master’s in construction engineering and management from the University of Michigan.

Bassett, who recently competed in the Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament, advancing to the semifinals but losing to Brock Hardy, dropped a two-word message for the fellow wrestler, writing:

“Congrats, Mason!!!”

Screenshot of comment (image via IG/mason_parris).

The original post read:

“Graduated with my master’s in construction engineering & management. Ready to build what’s next.”

Mason Parris was a four-time NCAA All-American and finished 33-0 as a graduate in 2023, securing the NCAA title and the Dan Hodge Trophy. His stellar performance during the 2023-24 season earned him a spot to represent the US for the 2024 Paris Games in the 125 kg weight class. However, he was eliminated after losing his first-round match to Munkhtur Lkhagvagerel.

Parris has also won numerous other accolades, including being the 2019 Junior World Champion, the 2023 Senior World Bronze medallist, and the 2024 Pan American Champion.

Bo Bassett made his feelings known after the Senior World Team Trials loss

The 2025 World Team Trials recently concluded, and Bo Bassett competed in the 65kg division. He made a strong start by defeating NCAA finalist Beau in the quarter finals. But, in the semifinals, he faced Brock Hardy and lost, 12-7, sending Bassett to the consolation bracket.

In the consolation semifinals, he fell to Penn State commit Marcus Blaze, missing a podium finish. Bassett, who finished third at the US Open U20 wrestling, hoped to qualify for the World Team Trials to represent the US in the upcoming World Championships.

After missing out on a podium finish at the World Team Trials, he penned a message on Instagram. The post read:

"Senior World Team Trials – What an amazing experience. Grateful for the opportunity and for all the battles I got to step into. I know I’m right there, and I’m more motivated than ever to become the HUNTER again."

Basset is the top-ranked wrestling recruit in the 2026 class who holds a 126-0 career record at Bishop McCort High School. He has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes for his collegiate wrestling career.

