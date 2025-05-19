Iowa commit Bo Bassett sends strong message after missing out on podium at World Team Trials

Iowa commit Bo Bassett has shared a strong message after missing out on a podium finish at the Senior World Team Trials. Wrestling in the 65-kg division, Bassett started well but fell to a seasoned wrestler.

Bassett is one of the finest U20 wrestlers in the US. The three-time Super 32 title-winning wrestler committed to Iowa wrestling after getting inspired by the Hawkeyes legend, Spencer Lee. Adding to Bassett's accolades are three Iron Man and three Powerade titles. The young wrestler was the U17 world champion and clinched the bronze medal at the U20 World Championship.

Bo Bassett recently reflected upon his journey at the Senior World Team Trials, where he lost to Brock Hardy in the semi-finals. Expressing gratitude and recounting the experience, Bassett wrote on Instagram:

"Senior World Team Trials- What an amazing experience. Grateful for the opportunity and for all the battles I got to step into. I know I’m right there and I’m more motivated than ever to become the HUNTER again."

The wrestler was the No. 1 pick for the class of 2026 for Iowa wrestling. Apart from the individual goals, Bassett has said he wants to have a positive impact on the Iowa wrestling program and create a legacy that future generations can be inspired by and proud of.

Bo Bassett secures 3rd-place finish at the 2025 Claw US Open championship

The two-time PIAA State Championship winner recently reflected upon his 2025 Claw US Open Championships bronze-medal finish. While thanking God, the wrestler cheered on his brother and suggested that he was looking forward to the future competition. Bo Bassett wrote on Instagram:

"US Open U20 65kg 3rd- It’s always fun battling against the best! God always has a plan and this is all part of the preparation for the month ahead. 18 days until Senior WTT & 32 days until U20 WTT. Extremely proud of my little brother! U17 World Team Member. It is impossible to beat someone who never gives up. Noah didn’t wait for his ship to come in, he built one."

Bo Bassett had a podium finish at the 2025 Claw US Open Championships. The Iowa-committed wrestler secured a win over Noah Nininger for third place. Bassett started the campaign with a victory over Thomas Thongseng. He then defeated Joseph Morris, Jesse Grajeda, and Eren Sement, moving to the semi-finals, where Bassett faced Luke Stanich. Stanich ended Bo Bassett's winning streak and claimed the 2025 Claw US Open Wrestling Championship.

