Iowa wrestling gets boosted by transfer of All-American Sammy Alvarez

Sammy Alvarez has announced his commitment to the Iowa wrestling program in a big move ahead of his final year of eligibility. The former Rider entered the transfer portal and was eligible to make the switch despite the portal being closed.

Ad

The former Rider started his collegiate career with Rutgers wrestling at 133 and 141 from 2019 to 2023. He transferred to Oklahoma State in 2023, beginning the season at 141 pounds and later bumping it up to 149 lbs, finishing the 2023-24 season with a 15-5 record.

Alvarez announced his move to Iowa wrestling in a social media post. The account WrestlersGrind shared the announcement on X. The All-American wrestler had an impressive campaign with the Riders going 25-7 and finishing seventh at 149 lbs at the NCAA Championship.

Ad

Trending

The post from WrestlersGrind read:

"Rider All-American Sammy Alvarez has announced his transfer to Iowa, per his IG. Alvarez has one year of eligibility remaining."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling has its hands full this offseason with several new arrivals like Nasir Bailey, Jordan Williams, Massoma Endene, Dean Peterson, and now Alvarez set to be a part of the team's roster for next season.

Sammy Alvarez on his seventh place finish at 149 and inspiring people

Sammy Alvarez faced Gavin Drexler for seventh place at 149 lbs in the NCAA Championship. The score was tied at 1 until the former Rider wrestler secured the scramble against Gavin and secured seventh place in the weight class.

Ad

Nick Kosko of On3Sports had a conversation with Alvarez in March, talking through the final scramble:

"I am known for being a scrambler, this, that, whatever. I thought it was fitting, grab an ankle, roll through, come off the back side, last thing of my career, end on a winning note.

In the conversation, Alvarez also spoke about his mindset:

Ad

"People laughed at me, why is he going to Rider right? Alvarez this, Alvarez that, but you know, more than anything, I am just happy that I ended up on top and one day this is going to be a good story to tell. I hope I inspire others and at the end of the day, the working man gets paid."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sammy Alvarez will now be making the switch to Iowa wrestling, which will be the fourth transfer for the wrestler. The 149 lbs wrestler will be a significant addition to the Iowa wrestling lineup as the Hawkeyes look to dominate the NCAA Championships next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More