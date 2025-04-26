US Open Wrestling Championships 2025 results: Kyle Snyder and Kyle Dake secure final spots 

The 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships is underway, as it commenced on April 23 and will conclude on April 27. The wrestlers delivered terrific showdowns in their respective weight classes at the senior-level final events.
Las Vegas, Nevada, witnessed powerful performances in the senior-level final events, which featured several top wrestlers and showcased three wrestling styles. Starting from the men's freestyle to the women's freestyle and the Greco-Roman style, they took place at the senior level of the US Open Wrestling Championships.
Several wrestlers produced impressive performances in the semi-finals, such as Luke Lilledahl, who showcased his dominance in the 57kg semi-finals against Nico Provo, and Kyle Snyder, who topped the 97kg weight class. Along with them, Kyle Dake also solidified his place in the 86kg finals. Day 3 of the championships witnessed the wrestlers kick off the competition with prelims and quarterfinals and lock horns in the semi-finals to qualify for the finals of their events.
Here are the results of the senior-level semi-finals on Day 3 of the US Open Wrestling Championships.
Results of the senior-level semifinals of the US Open Wrestling Championships
Men's Freestyle
Date- April 25-26
Semifinals of the US Open Wrestling Championships:
57kg- Luke Lilledahl, NLTM over Nico Provo, CRTC (10-4)
57kg - Liam Cronin, NRTM over Daniel DeShazer, GWC (4-1)
61kg - Seth Gross, MWC over Marcus Blaze, TMWC
61kg - Jax Forrest, CRTM over Benjamin Davino, ORTM (4-0)
65kg - Joseph McKenna, CRTM over Aden Valencia, CRTM (9-6)
65kg- Jesse Mendez, ORTM over Beau Bartlett, NLTM (4-2)
70kg - James Green, NRTM over Will Lewan, CKWC (9-2)
70kg- Yianni Diakomihalis, SCRT over Bryce Andonian, SRTM
74kg - David Carr, CRTM over Jarrett Jacques, TSWC (11-0)
74kg - Mitchell Mesenbrink, NLTM over Quincy Monday, NJRT (12-1)
79kg - Evan Wick, SRTM over Simon Ruiz, SCRT (9-5)
79 kg- Dean Hamiti Jr, CRTM over Kennedy Monday, NJRT (14-4)
86kg - Kyle Dake, NTMW over Parker Keckeisen, PWCR (8-1 )
86kg - Zahid Valencia, CRTM over Chance Marsteller, NJRT (4-2)
92kg - Trent Hidlay, WWTM over Eric Schultz, NRTM ( 7-4 )
92kg - Aeoden Sinclair, TSWC over Michael Macchiavello, LVWR ( 1-1 )
97kg - Kyle Snyder, NTMW over Gavin Hoffman, PENN (10-0 )
97kg - Jonathan Aiello, PRTM over Ethan Laird, DMRT (11-0)
125kg - Demetrius Thomas, RHIS over Jordan Wood, NYAC (4-1)
125kg - Wyatt Hendrickson, CRW over 125 vs Trent Hillger, GWC (10-4)
Women's Freestyle
Date - April 24-25
Semifinals of the US Open Wrestling Championships:
50kg - Audrey Jimenez, LVWR over Heather Crull, NWC (10-0)
50kg - Erin Golston, NYAC over Emily Shilson, TMWC
53kg - Felicity Taylor, TMWC over Sydney Petzinger, CAWC ( 5-2 )
53kg - Brianna Gonzalez, IWWT over Sage Mortimer, TMWC ( 13-2 )
55kg- Everest Leydecker, TWC over Areana Villaescusa, ARWC ( 2-1 )
55kg - Cristelle Rodriguez, TWC over Louisa Schwab, MWC ( 10-0 )
57kg - Jacarra Winchester, UTMW over Ashley Whetzal, TVWC ( 10-0)
57kg - Amanda Martinez, CWTM over Lorianna Piestewa, CMWC ( 6-0 )
59kg - Michaela Beck, TMWC over Alexis Janiak, TMWC ( 6-5 )
59kg - Abigail Nette, ARWC over Xochitl Mota-Pettis, RIRT (10-0)
62kg - Kayla Miracle, VWC over SaVannah Cosme, AWC ( 10-0 )
62kg - Adaugo Nwachukwu, ARWC over Alara Boyd, CAWC (12-11 )
65kg - Isabella Mir, CAWC over Katerina Lange, LWC
65kg - Aine Drury, NYAC over Jennifer Page, TMWC
68kg - Kennedy Blades, HWTM over Noelle Gaffney, NEJE (10-0 )
68kg -Solin Piearcy, UTMW over Brooklyn Hays, UTMW ( 3-2 )
72kg - Skylar Grote, UTMW over Tiffani Baublitz, TEPE (10-0)
72kg - Alexandria Glaude, BDRT over Joye Levendusky, TMWC (7-0 )
76kg - Kylie Welker, IWWT over Marlynne Deede, LWC ( 10-0)
76kg- Yelena Makoyed, CWTM over Dymond Guilford, UTMW (8-2 )
Greco-Roman
Date- April 24-26
Semifinals of the US Open Wrestling Championships:
55kg - Brady Koontz, DRTM over Billy Sullivan, ARWC (9-1)
55kg - Jayden Raney, NYAC over Peter Del Gallo, SSWC (8-0)
60kg - Zane Richards, IRTM over Isaiah Cortez, DCWC (6-2 )
60kg - Max Black, NYNM over Randon Miranda, NYAC (4-1 )
63kg -Ildar Hafizov, ARWC over Kaden Ercanbrack, NNTC
63kg - Ellis Coleman, ARWC over Riley Lomenick, OTC (9-0)
67kg - Otto Black, NCTT over Richard Fedalen, NYCR (10-0)
67kg - Alston Nutter, ARWC over David Stepanian, NYAC (7-1)
72kg - Alejandro Sancho, ARWC over Noah Wachsmuth, NYAC (8-0)
72kg - Aliaksandr Kikiniou, NYAC over Peyton Robb, NENY ( 11-3 )
77kg - Kamal Bey, ARWC over Aydin Rix McElhinney, NYNM (10-0 )
77kg - Aliaksandr Kikiniou, NYAC over Britton Holmes, ARWC (9-0)
82kg - Jesse Porter, NYAC over Andrew Berreyesa, NYAC (9-1)
82kg - Beka Melelashvili, NYAC over Fritz Schierl, STNY (8-0)
87kg - Payton Jacobson, NMNY over Adrian Artsisheuskiy, NYAC (9-0)
87kg - Spencer Woods, ARWC over Zachary Braunagel, IRTC (9-0 )
97kg - Josef Rau, TMWC over Timothy Young, ARWC (5-2 )
97kg - Michial Foy, ARWC over Nicholas Boykin, OHIO
130kg - Adam Coon, CKNY over Courtney Freeman, ALMA (7-3)
130kg - Cohlton Schultz, AWC over Aden Attao, NYAC ( 8-0)