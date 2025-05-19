Bo Bassett's brother drops 2-word message after his World Team Trials semi-final loss 

Bo Bassett’s brother, Keegan, shared his reaction after the former posted a message following his consolation semi-final loss at the 2025 World Team Trials. Bassett, who finished third at the US Open U20 wrestling, was aiming to qualify for the World Team Trials to represent the US in the 2025 World Championships.

Ad

In the World Team Trials, Bo Bassett, who has recently committed to Iowa wrestling, competed in the 65 kg freestyle weight class. In the quarterfinals, he faced NCAA finalist Beau Bartlett, securing a 1-0 win. However, he was defeated by Brock Hardy, 12-7, in the semifinals and placed him in the consolation bracket.

In the consolation semifinals, the Penn State commit, Marcus Blaze, beat Bo Bassett, 5-1. Blaze went on to finish third overall at the Team Trials by defeating Oklahoma State’s Carter Young 4-0 in the consolation final.

Ad

Trending

On May 18, Keegan shared his reaction, highlighting Bassett’s appetite for success after the former penned a note about his World Team Trials experience. Keegan reshared Bassett’s post on his Instagram story and wrote:

“He’s hungry.”

Instagram story (image via IG/@keeegan.bassett)

Bassett’s original post read:

Ad

“Senior World Team Trials—What an amazing experience. Grateful for the opportunity and all the battles I got to step into. I know I’m right there, and I’m more motivated than ever to become the HUNTER again.#MachineGunMindset#GloryAlwaystoGod#Matthew19:26 ‘Commit your way to the Lord; trust in Him, and He will act.’ – Psalm 37”

Ad

Ad

Bassett holds a 126-0 career record at Bishop McCort High School and is the top-ranked wrestling recruit in the 2026 class. He has also medalled at the U17 and U20 World Championships.

Bo Bassett opens up about his brother, Keegan Bassett

Bassett hails from Pennsylvania and is the eldest of the three brothers. His younger brother Keegan has already shown excellence in wrestling, securing titles in Greco and freestyle styles.

Ad

Keegan claimed the 41 kg Greco-Roman title at the U15 Pan American Team Trials in 2023 and secured a spot on the U15 World Team. In 2024, he won both Greco-Roman and freestyle titles at the U15 Nationals.

Speaking with Flow Wrestling, Bo Bassett shared that Keegan is constantly evolving and remains the toughest and strongest of the three brothers.

“Keegan’s the toughest of the three, and I’ll say that for sure—he’s the toughest of the three. He’s probably the strongest of the three too. He’s insanely strong at the weight that he’s at; like, he’ll, like, lift in my group sometimes—and I’m a 145, he’s 106—it’s crazy," he said. (30:54 onwards)

Ad

And I’m not weak, you know. And yeah, he’s really strong, he’s really tough, and I think that Keegan has probably the highest roof. I think that he has the most potential in front of him. You know, he’s the youngest. He’s learning to go through experiences probably before he will himself,” he added.

Ad

At the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships, Keegan won the 45 kg freestyle title in the U17 division, securing a spot on the US world team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More